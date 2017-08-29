7 Fall Trends Everybody's Already Wearing

When people say they can't wait for Fall, some mean it literally. And we don't blame the stars for busting out the season's hottest trends a few weeks early — or a few months, in some cases. Some of our favorite style stars, including Karlie Kloss, Selena Gomez, and Olivia Munn, are showing just how ahead of the curve they really are with Fall florals, frills, and muted palettes way ahead of schedule. Once you see these looks, you just might turn the page on your calendar, because Fall can't come soon enough.