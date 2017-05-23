Selena Gomez Isn't the First to Give Travel Sweatpants a High-Fashion Makeover

In August 2016 Selena Gomez wore sweats to the airport. Then the fashion world erupted, because though her green track pants looked like the classic Champion brand, they were actually by Vetements, and they retail at $665. Oh, and she's got them in red, too.

Of course Selena made the style chic, capping off her outfit with a slashed ribbed turtleneck, oversize denim jacket, Converse sneakers, white leather bag, and retro sunglasses. While Vetements turns out plenty of cozy designs that seem to go viral (remember when Celine Dion rocked that Titanic hoodie?), we think Selena's travel look was most notable for its polished effortlessness.

Selena's not the only star to pull off sweatpants at the airport. With the addition of heels, velvet booties, duster coats, and statement bags, ladies like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner make a typically sporty piece sophisticated. Read on to see how it's done, and once you've got some fresh ideas, grab your sweats and go.