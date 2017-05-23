 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Selena Gomez Isn't the First to Give Travel Sweatpants a High-Fashion Makeover
Cannes Film Festival
Every Can't-Miss Look That's Hit the Cannes Red Carpet So Far
Summer
I Found a Pair of Denim Shorts to Make Me Love Cutoffs Again
Street Style
8 Things Fashion Girls Wear on Repeat and Always Get Compliments On
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 14  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Selena Gomez Isn't the First to Give Travel Sweatpants a High-Fashion Makeover

In August 2016 Selena Gomez wore sweats to the airport. Then the fashion world erupted, because though her green track pants looked like the classic Champion brand, they were actually by Vetements, and they retail at $665. Oh, and she's got them in red, too.

Of course Selena made the style chic, capping off her outfit with a slashed ribbed turtleneck, oversize denim jacket, Converse sneakers, white leather bag, and retro sunglasses. While Vetements turns out plenty of cozy designs that seem to go viral (remember when Celine Dion rocked that Titanic hoodie?), we think Selena's travel look was most notable for its polished effortlessness.

Selena's not the only star to pull off sweatpants at the airport. With the addition of heels, velvet booties, duster coats, and statement bags, ladies like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner make a typically sporty piece sophisticated. Read on to see how it's done, and once you've got some fresh ideas, grab your sweats and go.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Style TipsStyle How ToTravel StyleSelena GomezPantsCelebrity Style
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
ALDI
7 Shopping Secrets Straight From an Aldi Employee
by Perri Konecky
Comfortable Pants Women Should Own
Street Style
5 Comfy Pairs of Pants to Keep on Hand At All Times
by Marina Liao
Best Jeans For Short Girls
Style Tips
Finally — the Best Jeans For Short Girls
by Sarah Wasilak
Beauty Tips
1 Black Girl Got a Spray Tan and Reveals If It Works on Darker Skin
by Aimee Simeon
How to Wear a Crop Top | Street Style
Street Style
by Sarah Wasilak
Stylish Ways to Wear Sneakers
Street Style
15 Ways to Wear Your Sneakers For Instant Street Style Points
by Marina Liao
How to Get Rihanna's Style
Rihanna
by Chinea Rodriguez
How to Prepare For a Performance Review
Career
5 Tips For a Successful Performance Review
by Emily Co
Bella Hadid White Bikini in Cannes 2017
Bella Hadid
by Sarah Wasilak
Thalia's Fashion Tips
Thalia
Thalia Has a Style Hack That Involves Wearing Lingerie Outside
by Alessandra Foresto
Miley Cyrus Outfits in Malibu Video
Miley Cyrus
by Sarah Wasilak
How to Find Your Bra Size Now
Soma
How to Find Your Own Bra Size Right at Home
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds