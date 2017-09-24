 Skip Nav
44 Style Secrets From Karl Lagerfeld's Royal Muse, Charlotte Casiraghi

Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco isn't your average royal. She doesn't make as many appearances as Kate Middleton or Queen Letizia, but when she does step onto the scene, it's usually for a fashion event. That's because 31-year-old Charlotte is muse to none other than Karl Lagerfeld. But she's also good friends with designer Stella McCartney, a journalist in her own right, been published in both Above and AnOther magazine, and a front-row staple at runway shows. Oh, and Charlotte's also covered Vogue Paris.

Her look isn't so streamlined, as she experiments with bold colors, textured gowns, and colorful tweed suits on the regular — and girl makes riding a horse look seriously stylish in her equestrian uniforms, too. But Charlotte's good eye for fashion is actually in her genes — she is granddaughter to the glamorous actress Grace Kelly, after all.

Read on to see Charlotte's best style moments to date, plenty of which contributed to her spot on Vanity Fair's best dressed list, and watch as she quickly soars to the top of your list of icons. At least the Kaiser would approve.

Charlotte Knows Her Way Around a Chanel Suit
She's Tight With Karl Lagerfeld
Her Strapless Gowns Don't Go Without a Train Full of Texture
Her Black-and-White Outfits Are Never Boring
Charlotte's Sat Front Row at the Chanel Show
She Works Strappy Black Sandals With Opaque Tights
And Graces Her Sequined Gowns With Chandelier Earrings
She Sits Front Row at Stella McCartney's Runway Show
She Even Goofs Off With Kate Moss
Charlotte Pulled Off the High-Low Dress With Complete Perfection
Sorry Ladies, but She Was Wearing Side Cutouts Back in 2010
When Charlotte Goes For Glamour, She Works All the Little Details
Charlotte's Glitzy Gray Gucci Mini Was a Step Above an LBD
She Looks Completely Elegant in a Netted Headpiece
In Fact, We're Crazy About Her Entire Chanel Look
Charlotte Brings Edge to a Tulle Dress
And Downplays a One-Shoulder Design With Casual Sandals
Charlotte Completes Even the Most Dramatic Dresses With a Cape
She Practices the Fashion-Girl Mantra: The More Fringe, the Better
When in Doubt, Charlotte Knows to Slip Into Her Chanel Tweeds
Blue Is Totally Charlotte's Power Color, So She Wears It in All Shades
And She's Even Channeled Her Inner Boho Queen With a Ruffled Maxi and Bangles
Charlotte Makes the Ombré Look Feel Fresh
She Makes an Eye-Catching Entrance in Feathers
Lace Gloves? Charlotte Can Work 'Em
Charlotte Mixes Navy and Blue
And She's Totally Capable of Navigating Her Way Around in Platforms
When Charlotte's Not Holding Her Chanel Bag, She's Showing Off Poppy Clutches
She's Mastered the Power Suit
And She Wows in All White
When Charlotte Arrives at the Gucci Show, Everyone Makes Way
