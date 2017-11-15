 Skip Nav
Prepare to Freak Out — These Chic Clutches Are All Under $26 on Amazon
Prepare to Freak Out — These Chic Clutches Are All Under $26 on Amazon

Building a solid handbag collection is one of the easiest ways to change up your look. You can keep your wardrobe simple — say, jeans and a basic white t-shirt — but by introducing a new clutch to the ensemble, you can create an entirely new outfit. Which is exactly why we searched Amazon to see what new eye-popping clutches and minaudieres they had in stock. Whether you want to carry something in an of-the-moment red or use a standout clutch that's sure to turn heads, we found 10 options that are not only stylish, but they all ring in under $26.

Paris Perfume Clutch
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
BMC Metal Accent Clutch
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Transparent Crossbody Purse
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Black and White Acrylic Clutch
$24
from amazon.com
Buy Now
DreamBox Mixed Color Clutch
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Lipstick Shape Clutch
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Oversized Clutch Bag
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Marble Acrylic Clutch
$26
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Hard Case Evening Clutch
$26
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Wood Acrylic Clutch
$26
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Beauty-lovers absolutely need to own this Lipstick Shape Clutch ($19)to carry their makeup essentials in.
As POPSUGAR editors we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
