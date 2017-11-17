 Skip Nav
Your Plan to Save Money Is Officially Over — We Found 16 Holiday Jumpsuits All Under $55

It's time to take your party look to a whole new level of cool. Instead of wearing a dress, why not try a jumpsuit? They are often much more comfortable, plus they look pretty badass. If you have any festivities coming up this year, we curated a collection of our favorite jumpsuits to shop through. Even better — they're all under $55. Get ready to treat yourself!

Shein
One Shoulder Ruffle Palazzo Jumpsuit
$26
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Plus Pants
Asos
Jersey Jumpsuit with Halter Neck and Plunge Detail
$40 $27
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Pants
Mango Outlet
Crossed velvet jumpsuit
$79
from MANGO
Buy Now See more Mango Outlet Pants
Asos Wide Leg Pants
Missguided Tall Pearl Embellished Flare Hem Jumpsuit
$64
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Wide Leg Pants
Forever 21
Velvet Belted Palazzo Jumpsuit
$19.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Wide Leg Pants
Wal G
Jumpsuit In Mini Pleat
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Wal G Pants
Nasty Gal
nastygal Clueless Satin Jumpsuit
$60 $36
from Nasty Gal
Buy Now See more Nasty Gal Pants
Missguided
Petite Navy Halter Neck Satin Romper
$60 $19
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Pants
Fashion to Figure
Blaire Stripe Mesh Jumpsuit
$58.90 $35.34
from Fashion to Figure
Buy Now See more Fashion to Figure Plus Pants
Express
velvet jumpsuit
$88 $52.80
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Pants
H&M
Velour Jumpsuit
$34.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Pants
Glamorous
Lace Jumpsuit
$48
from Asos
Buy Now See more Glamorous Pants
Express
plunging velvet jumpsuit
$88 $52.80
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Pants
House Of Harlow
x REVOLVE Justine Jumpsuit
$178 $52
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more House Of Harlow Pants
Asos Petite Pants
Boohoo Petite Split Leg Jumpsuit
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Petite Pants
Shein
Cape Sleeve Surplice Wrap Tailored Jumpsuit
$80 $32
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Pants
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
