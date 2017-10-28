Chrissy Teigen Wore Her "Best Outfit Ever" When She Was Pregnant

Chrissy Teigen invited Vogue into her home to answer 73 questions about her lifestyle. We'll answer your first question right off the bat: yes, baby Luna made an appearance. Now as far as fashion's concerned, Chrissy revealed some style secrets: she always aims to "show a little bit of skin" on date night and her number one icon is Kate Moss.

Chrissy responded right away when asked, "What's the best thing you've ever worn?" Her custom Oscars Marchesa dress, of course. The star had the straight-off-the-runway gown tweaked when she was pregnant for the 2016 ceremony. Her husband, John Legend, doubled as her red carpet wrangler, and Chrissy finished the look with a Swarovski clutch and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Read on to watch Chrissy detail the memorable outfit, then reminisce over some of our favorite shots.