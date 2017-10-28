 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
These Will Be the Biggest Fashion Trends in 2018 — Are You Ready?
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Fall Staple Is One You Might Have Given Up On
Wedding
How I Got 2 Different Looks From 1 Wedding Dress — All on a Budget
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Chrissy Teigen Wore Her "Best Outfit Ever" When She Was Pregnant

Chrissy Teigen invited Vogue into her home to answer 73 questions about her lifestyle. We'll answer your first question right off the bat: yes, baby Luna made an appearance. Now as far as fashion's concerned, Chrissy revealed some style secrets: she always aims to "show a little bit of skin" on date night and her number one icon is Kate Moss.

Chrissy responded right away when asked, "What's the best thing you've ever worn?" Her custom Oscars Marchesa dress, of course. The star had the straight-off-the-runway gown tweaked when she was pregnant for the 2016 ceremony. Her husband, John Legend, doubled as her red carpet wrangler, and Chrissy finished the look with a Swarovski clutch and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Read on to watch Chrissy detail the memorable outfit, then reminisce over some of our favorite shots.

Related
21 Style Lessons Chrissy Teigen Taught Us That We'll Remember Until the End of Time
Video
Chrissy's "Best Look Ever" Was This Marchesa Gown She Wore to the 2016 Oscars
It Was a Custom Alteration of This Fall 2016 Runway Look
The Dress Featured a Deep Plunging Neckline
Chrissy Accessorized With Lorraine Schwartz Jewels
She Held Onto a Swarovski Clutch
John Helped Her With the Train
It Swept the Floor as Chrissy Posed For Photos
The Back of Chrissy's Dress Came Complete With a Circle Cutout
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fashion VideoChrissy TeigenRed CarpetMarchesaOscarsCelebrity StyleLorraine SchwartzSwarovskiDressesVogue
Oscars
Olivia Culpo's Custom Marchesa Gown Doesn't Only Look Good — It Gives Back, Too
by Marina Liao
Foolproof Workwear Looks
Fashion Video
5 Chic and Foolproof Workwear Looks
by Carrie Carrollo paid for by Kohl's
Marchesa Flowers Sewn Hair New York Fashion Week Fall 2017
Marchesa
Marchesa Sewed Fresh Flowers Into Models' Hair — and It's the Prettiest NYFW Look
by Wendy Gould
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Best Pictures 2017
Celebrity PDA
We Have Chrissy and John to Thank For Keeping Our Faith in Love Alive in 2017
by Monica Sisavat
Janel Parrish's Engagement Ring
Janel Parrish
This Pretty Little Liars Star's Engagement Ring Glistens Like You Wouldn't Believe
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds