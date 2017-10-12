 Skip Nav
Don't Panic — Coach's Name Change Will Not Affect Your Handbags

After several decades and countless logo bags, Coach is changing its globally recognized name. Feel free to pause for a moment of silence. On Oct. 11, the company announced that it would be changing its corporate name to Tapestry. Fortunately, the name change will only affect the larger corporation that houses Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and, of course, Coach.

As the company continues to grow with new acquisitions, CEO Victor Luis said, the name needed to reflect that growth. "Each of our brands has a unique proposition, fulfilling different fashion sensibilities and emotional needs. We searched for a name to reflect these values while also expressing the cultural diversity of our people and our brands for today and tomorrow," he said in a press statement.

For whatever reason, many longtime Coach shoppers have taken the name change a little too literally — assuming that it will affect Coach merchandise in the future. Thankfully, that's not the case. Though the word "tapestry" might symbolize the company's diverse range, it quite frankly brings to mind the decor typically found at a grandparent's home, with all due respect.

Hopefully by the time the name change goes into effect on Oct. 31, people will realize that the Coach brand will remain more or less the same. In the meantime, check out the official Tapestry branding image ahead and enjoy the many strong reactions people are having across the internet.

