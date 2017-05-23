 Skip Nav
Cannes Film Festival
Celebrities Are Ditching Bras For This Trendy Underwire Shirt

Tons of celebrities freed the nipple in 2016, but this year, people are doing things differently and actually incorporating underwires and bra-like tops into their wardrobes. New York-based brand Orseund Iris has made underwire shirts and corsets a thing, and fashion girls all over are catching on. While unique corset belts have been recognized as a waist-snatching trend this season, the Orseund Iris Structured Corset ($230) ensures your boobs are pleasantly perky without an uncomfortable bra.

Celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Sami Miro have explored the layering possibilities of the underwire corset, while Bella Hadid let loose in the Orseund Iris Off Shoulder Knit ($260). But really, who wouldn't be interested in a shirt that let you go bra-free?!

Underwires are in, people, and the best part is, you don't have to wear a bra to pull it off. We're calling it a "boober scooper" — read on to let us know if it's a look you're supporting.

