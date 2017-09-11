 Skip Nav
Fashion Girls — If You Hate Carrying Bags, These 13 Stylish Backpacks Are Meant For You

When I have a busy day, the last thing I need to do is add an extra item in my hands. That's where a cute backpack comes in. Carrying a bag on your back doesn't mean you're sacrificing style — there are so many fashionable designs that will elevate your outfit. Plus, we love the nostalgic back-to-school vibe it gives us as Fall arrives. Whether you want a bright and playful style or a sleek, chic pick, we know there's something out there that will pique your interest. Take a look at our favorite options at every price point, and consider a backpack for yourself this season.

Boohoo Diana Loop Ring Detail Rucksack
Fiorelli Anouk Mini Backpack
Fendi Back-to-School Mini Backpack
Forever 21 Chain Detail Backpack
Gucci GG Marmont Quilted Leather Backpack
Henri Bendel Jetsetter Mini Convertible Grommet Backpack
Boohoo Victoria Buckle Front Rucksack
Marni Pod Color-Block Leather Backpack
Free People Faux Fur Convertible Backpack
Fiorelli Sport Drawstring Duffle Backpack
Forever 21 Faux Leather Backpack
Matt & Nat Vignelli Backpack
MCM Stark Pearl Studded Metallic Leather Mini Backpack
