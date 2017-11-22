Cute and Cheap Holiday Dresses Under $100
25 Holiday Party Dresses That Will Make You Look Like a Million Bucks — All Under $100
There's no doubt that shopping during the holiday season can be stressful when it comes to how you spend your money. As you're busy gifting your loved ones it, doesn't leave much left in the budget for you to treat yourself to something new. But you shouldn't have to sacrifice on dressing up at your holiday party. This year, try buying something more affordable so you can feel your best at your next soirée.
We did the shopping for you and found various styles and silhouettes to choose from, and they're all under $100. Now you can give something special not just to your friends and family, but to yourself too. Take a look at our favorites.
Midnight Hour Plunging Velvet Dress
$99
Free Press Velvet Sleeveless Dress
$44.97
from Nordstrom Rack
The Line Up Serena Mini Dress
$90
from shopbop.com
Spliced Velour Maxi Dress
$118 $82.60
from shopbop.com
Talk About It Trumpet Sleeve Mini Dress
$90
Clarence Velvet Dolman Mini Dress
$69
