 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
25 Holiday Party Dresses That Will Make You Look Like a Million Bucks — All Under $100
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
25 Holiday Party Dresses That Will Make You Look Like a Million Bucks — All Under $100

There's no doubt that shopping during the holiday season can be stressful when it comes to how you spend your money. As you're busy gifting your loved ones it, doesn't leave much left in the budget for you to treat yourself to something new. But you shouldn't have to sacrifice on dressing up at your holiday party. This year, try buying something more affordable so you can feel your best at your next soirée.

We did the shopping for you and found various styles and silhouettes to choose from, and they're all under $100. Now you can give something special not just to your friends and family, but to yourself too. Take a look at our favorites.

Related
Merry Christmas to Us! ASOS Just Released Tons of Fabulous Holiday Dresses
Goldie
Flared Chiffon Slip Dress
$64
from Asos
Buy Now See more Goldie Dresses
Express
sequin off the shoulder dress
$98 $68.60
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Dresses
Endless Rose
Satin Slip Dress
$99
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Endless Rose Cocktail Dresses
Express
Maxi Dress
$79.90 $55.93
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Dresses
Free People
Now Or Never Mini Dress
$98
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Dresses
Topshop
Cowl metallic slip bodycon dress
$60
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses
Mossimo
Satin Slip Dress
$27.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Mossimo Dresses
MinkPink
Midnight Hour Plunging Velvet Dress
$99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more MinkPink Dresses
LOFT
Floral Velvet Split Sleeve Dress
$98
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Cocktail Dresses
H&M
Velour Jacket Dress
$49.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
MANGO
Bow neck dress
$59.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Dresses
Forever 21
High-Low Mermaid Dress
$38
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Dresses
J.o.a.
Asymmetric Hem Choker Neck Dress
$87
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more J.o.a. Day Dresses
NA-KD Dresses
Frill Tie Waist Dress
$41.54
from NA-KD
Buy Now See more NA-KD Dresses
Topshop
Slash neck sequin mini dress
$92
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses
Nordstrom Rack Dresses
Free Press Velvet Sleeveless Dress
$44.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Dresses
shopbop.com Dresses
The Line Up Serena Mini Dress
$90
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Dresses
Motel
Gabby Sequin Mini Dress
$99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Motel Dresses
Free People
Spliced Velour Maxi Dress
$118 $82.60
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Free People Cocktail Dresses
Nasty Gal
Behind Their Back Velvet Dress
$70
from Nasty Gal
Buy Now See more Nasty Gal Dresses
Free People
Talk About It Trumpet Sleeve Mini Dress
$90
from Asos
Buy Now See more Free People Dresses
MinkPink
Pleated Velvet Dress
$99
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more MinkPink Day Dresses
Urban Outfitters
Clarence Velvet Dolman Mini Dress
$69
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Dresses
Topshop
One shoulder midi dress
$55
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses
Asos
Bandeau Dobby Tiered Mesh Midi Prom Dress
$79
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
Goldie Flaired Chiffon Dress
Express Sequin Dress
Endless Rose Satin Slip Dress
Express Maxi Dress
Free People Mini Dress
Topshop Cowl Bodycon Dress
Mossimo Satin Slip Dress
MinkPink Velvet Dress
Loft Velvet Sleeve Dress
H&M Velour Jacket Dress
Mango Bow Neck Dress
Forever 21 Mermaid Dress
J.O.A. Asymmetric Hem Choker-Neck Dress
Frill Tie Waist Dress
Topshop Sequin Mini Dress
Free Press Velvet Dress
The Line Up Serena Dress
Motel Gabby Sequin Mini Dress
Free People Spliced Maxi Dress
Nasty Gal Velvet Dress
Free People Mini Dress
MinkPink Pleated Velvet Dress
Clarence Velvet Dolman Mini Dress
Topshop Midi Dress
ASOS Bandeau Dobby Tiered Mesh Midi Prom Dress
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Holiday FashionWinter FashionUnder $100WinterHolidayParty DressesDressesShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Goldie
Flared Chiffon Slip Dress
from Asos
$64
Express
sequin off the shoulder dress
from Express
$98$68.60
Endless Rose
Satin Slip Dress
from REVOLVE
$99
Express
Maxi Dress
from Express
$79.90$55.93
Free People
Now Or Never Mini Dress
from Free People
$98
Topshop
Cowl metallic slip bodycon dress
from Topshop
$60
Mossimo
Satin Slip Dress
from Target
$27.99
MinkPink
Midnight Hour Plunging Velvet Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$99
LOFT
Floral Velvet Split Sleeve Dress
from LOFT
$98
H&M
Velour Jacket Dress
from H&M
$49.99
MANGO
Bow neck dress
from MANGO
$59.99
Forever 21
High-Low Mermaid Dress
from Forever 21
$38
J.o.a.
Asymmetric Hem Choker Neck Dress
from REVOLVE
$87
NA-KD
Frill Tie Waist Dress
from NA-KD
$41.54
Topshop
Slash neck sequin mini dress
from Topshop
$92
Nordstrom Rack
Free Press Velvet Sleeveless Dress
from Nordstrom Rack
$44.97
shopbop.com
The Line Up Serena Mini Dress
from shopbop.com
$90
Motel
Gabby Sequin Mini Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$99
Free People
Spliced Velour Maxi Dress
from shopbop.com
$118$82.60
Nasty Gal
Behind Their Back Velvet Dress
from Nasty Gal
$70
Free People
Talk About It Trumpet Sleeve Mini Dress
from Asos
$90
MinkPink
Pleated Velvet Dress
from REVOLVE
$99
Urban Outfitters
Clarence Velvet Dolman Mini Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$69
Topshop
One shoulder midi dress
from Topshop
$55
Asos
Bandeau Dobby Tiered Mesh Midi Prom Dress
from Asos
$79
Shop More
NA-KD Dresses SHOP MORE
For Love & Lemons
Sweet Disposition Swing Dress
from NA-KD
$440.33
NA-KD
Mini Slip Dress with Scarf
from NA-KD
$71.30$21.39
NA-KD
Triangle Back Dress
from NA-KD
$47.50$28.50
NA-KD
Long Cuff Sleeve Maxi Dress
from NA-KD
$71.30
NA-KD
Velvet Pleat High Neck Dress
from NA-KD
$41.54$29.08
Express Dresses SHOP MORE
Express
mock neck ruffle hem trapeze dress
from Express
$59.90$35.94
Express
velvet sheer maxi dress
from Express
$118$70.80
Express
lace mock neck dress
from Express
$98$59.99
Express
deep v-neck ruffle hem fit and flare dress
from Express
$49.90$29.94
Express
satin ruffle cold shoulder trapeze dress
from Express
$69.90$40.99
Motel Dresses SHOP MORE
Motel
Gabby Sequin Mini Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$99
Motel
Lola Sequin Dress
from REVOLVE
$92
Motel
Malia Sequin Dress
from REVOLVE
$100
Motel
Backless Cami Dress In Disc Sequin
from Asos
$79
Motel
Royce Slip Dress
from REVOLVE
$41
Nasty Gal Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Celebrity Style
Selena Gomez's $210 Wrap Dress Is Exactly What to Wear on Your Day Date
by Sarah Wasilak
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's World of Dance Finale Dress Was Everything Thanks to This 1 Detail
by Celia Fernandez
Fall Fashion
How to Find the Best Dress For Your Body Type
by Macy Daniela Martin
Holiday Food
What Our Food Editors Really Want This Christmas
by Nicole Perry
Asos Evening Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Celebrity Weddings
Eva Longoria's Sheer Dress at Serena Williams's Wedding Might Have Raised a Few Eyebrows
by Marina Liao
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Looks Like She Was Dipped in a Pool of Lilac Water and Emerged a Goddess
by Celia Fernandez
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia's Dress Put a Modern Twist on a Classic Spanish Shawl
by Celia Fernandez
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Summer Street Style Is Worth the Wait Every Year
by Alessandra Foresto
NA-KD Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
staceforstyle
emmyinstyle
sophiehearts_com
iamkhatu
Express Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
darleenmeier
stylesbyashleyelle
bronwynbutler
thetrendygalblog
Motel Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
cuppajyo
laurabeverlin
makdauwe
theincogneatist
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds