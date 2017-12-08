 Skip Nav
17 Ultracute Gifts For the Person in Your Life Who Loves Kitsch
17 Ultracute Gifts For the Person in Your Life Who Loves Kitsch

If you have a friend who is obsessed with kitsch, whose style is reminiscent of Katy Perry in her "Teenage Dream" age, and who can't get enough of items with cartoons, animals, and glitter on them, we have a guide for you. The following items are over-the-top cute and are sure to make your friend cry tears of "you get me!" joy. From patch-covered sneakers to backpacks shaped like butterflies, these gifts are uniquely quirky and will complement anyone's style. These statement pieces will add fun to your loved one's wardrobe and be an item they cherish.

Keep reading to shop these delightfully original gifts, which anyone with a unique sense of style will adore.

Anthropologie
Many Moons Clutch
$98
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Clutches
Kate Spade
Olina boots
$498
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Boots
Coach
Uni Intarsia Sweater
$450
from Coach
Buy Now See more Coach Sweaters
Charlotte Olympia
Navy Velvet Kitty Flats
$365 $318
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Charlotte Olympia Flats
Horchow Tech Accessories
Skinnydip London Shooting Star iPhone® 6 Case
$25
from Horchow
Buy Now See more Horchow Tech Accessories
Nordstrom Clutches
Evelyn K Metallic No Prob-Llama Synthetic Clutch - Metallic
$52
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Clutches
Chiara Ferragni
Flirting Hearts Eco-Leather Skate Sneakers
$361 $217
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Chiara Ferragni Sneakers
Kate Spade
Liverpool boots
$358
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Boots
Kate Spade
Finer Things Caviar Bag
$358
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Clutches
Les Petits Joueurs
Panda Leather Pouch
$350 $245
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Les Petits Joueurs Bags
Moschino
Transformer Bear knit sweater
$595 $298
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Moschino Sweaters
Ted Baker
Women's Leather Card Case With Robot Key Chain - Black
$95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ted Baker Bags
Kate Spade
Glitter 16-Ounce Glass Water Bottle
$30
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Tumblers & Water Glasses
Selfridges Shoulder Bags
Skinnydip Run the world cross-body bag
$32
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Selfridges Shoulder Bags
Sophia Webster
Pink Kiko Butterfly Backpack
$695 $452
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Sophia Webster Backpacks
Alice + Olivia
Bonita Stace Face Clutch
$495
from alice + olivia
Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Clutches
Spectrum X Mean Girls I'm a Mouse Duh!
$30
from us.spectrumcollections.com
Buy Now
