Cute Gifts
17 Ultracute Gifts For the Person in Your Life Who Loves Kitsch
If you have a friend who is obsessed with kitsch, whose style is reminiscent of Katy Perry in her "Teenage Dream" age, and who can't get enough of items with cartoons, animals, and glitter on them, we have a guide for you. The following items are over-the-top cute and are sure to make your friend cry tears of "you get me!" joy. From patch-covered sneakers to backpacks shaped like butterflies, these gifts are uniquely quirky and will complement anyone's style. These statement pieces will add fun to your loved one's wardrobe and be an item they cherish.
Keep reading to shop these delightfully original gifts, which anyone with a unique sense of style will adore.
Navy Velvet Kitty Flats
$365 $318
from SSENSE
Skinnydip London Shooting Star iPhone® 6 Case
$25
from Horchow
Evelyn K Metallic No Prob-Llama Synthetic Clutch - Metallic
$52
Flirting Hearts Eco-Leather Skate Sneakers
$361 $217
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Panda Leather Pouch
$350 $245
from LUISAVIAROMA
Women's Leather Card Case With Robot Key Chain - Black
$95
Glitter 16-Ounce Glass Water Bottle
$30
Skinnydip Run the world cross-body bag
$32
from Selfridges
Pink Kiko Butterfly Backpack
$695 $452
from SSENSE
Bonita Stace Face Clutch
$495
from alice + olivia
