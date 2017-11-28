 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
30 Jumpsuits That'll Save You the Headache of Planning Holiday Outfits
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
30 Jumpsuits That'll Save You the Headache of Planning Holiday Outfits

If you're looking for an easy one-and-done outfit that suits all your holiday parties, we'd recommend a jumpsuit. For the season, this one piece comes in luxurious fabrics such as satin and silk, and doesn't lack in details like sequins or ruffles. Most importantly, all jumpsuits have the comfort of your favorite pair of sweats. Make no mistake though; they are much more stylish. In fact, we'd gladly give up all our dresses for the jumpsuits ahead. Whether you're going to an office party or meeting your SO's parents, you'll find the perfect holiday jumpsuit to suit your needs.

Related
22 Ways to Wear Jeans to All of Your Holiday Parties
metallic jumpsuit from Zara
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
Asos
Wrap Jumpsuit with Short Sleeve
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Pants
NET-A-PORTER.COM Pants
Brandon Maxwell - One-shoulder Crepe Jumpsuit - Emerald
$2,495 $1,497
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Pants
LPA jumpsuit is groovy and sexy
$358
from lpathelabel.com
Buy Now
Finders Keepers
Aspects Jumpsuit
$170
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Finders Keepers Pants
Saint Laurent
Jumpsuits
$2,450 $1,519
from yoox.com
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Pants
Topshop
Satin plunge jumpsuit
$125
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Pants
Free People
Margarita Jumpsuit
$350
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Free People Pants
Nasty Gal
nastygal Queen of the Night Velvet Jumpsuit
$60
from Nasty Gal
Buy Now See more Nasty Gal Pants
Forever 21
Striped Sequin Cami Jumpsuit
$68
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Pants
Ulla Johnson
Sabine Ruffled Grosgrain-trimmed Velvet Jumpsuit - Brown
$620
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Ulla Johnson Pants
Asos
Asymmetric Lace Occasion Jumpsuit
$76
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Pants
BHLDN
La Lune Jumpsuit
$290
from BHLDN
Buy Now See more BHLDN Bridesmaid
REVOLVE Pants
h:ours Marlow Jumpsuit
$188
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Pants
Alice + Olivia
Alice Olivia - Keiko One-shoulder Plissé-satin Jumpsuit - Black
$375
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Pants
NBD
Lily Jumpsuit
$248
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more NBD Pants
Amanda Uprichard
Cherri Jumpsuit
$207
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Amanda Uprichard Pants
MUMU
The Richards Jumpsuit ~ Jonny Gold Velvet
$194
from Show Me Your Mumu
Buy Now See more MUMU Pants
Jonathan Simkhai
One-Shoulder Flared Wool & Silk Jumpsuit
$895
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Jonathan Simkhai Wide Leg Pants
Reformation
Holland Jumpsuit
$153
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Pants
House Of Harlow
x REVOLVE Hunter Jumpsuit
$208 $125
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more House Of Harlow Pants
boohoo
Zena Open Frill Back Skinny Leg Jumpsuit
$36
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Skinny Pants
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Ruffle Sleeve Jumpsuit
$48
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Pants
J.o.a.
Peekaboo Detail Slip Jumpsuit
$100 $70
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more J.o.a. Pants
Rachel Zoe
Osborne Jumpsuit
$525
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Rachel Zoe Pants
H&M
Satin Jumpsuit
$69.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Pants
shopbop.com Pants
DELFI Collective Keira Jumpsuit
$557
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Pants
Stella McCartney
Padma Lamé Jumpsuit - Blue
$1,875
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Pants
Diane von Furstenberg
Satin Jumpsuit - Red
$500 $350
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Pants
this plunging neckline wrap option from Mango
$300
from shop.mango.com
Buy Now
Zara Pleated Jumpsuit
Asos Wrap Jumpsuit
Brandon Maxwell Jumpsuit
LPA Gold Dots Jumpsuit
Finders Keepers Jumpsuit
Saint Laurent Jumpsuit
Topshop Satin Jumpsuit
Free People Margarita Jumpsuit
Nasty Gal Velvet Jumpsuit
Forever 21 Cami Jumpsuit
Ulla Johnson Velvet Jumpsuit
Asos Jumpsuit
BHLDN La Lune Jumpsuit
h:ours Marlow Jumpsuit
Alice + Olivia Jumpsuit
NBD Lily Jumpsuit
Amanda Uprichard Jumpsuit
MUMU Jumpsuit
Jonathan Simkhai Jumpsuit
Reformation Jumpsuit
House of Harlow x Revolve Hunter Jumpsuit
boohoo Jumpsuit
Forever 21 Jumpsuit
J.o.a. Jumpsuit
Rachel Zoe Jumpsuit
H&M Satin Jumpsuit
DELFI Collection Jumpsuit
Stella McCartney Jumpsuit
Diane von Furstenberg Satin Jumpsuit
Mango Satin Jumpsuit
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Holiday FashionWinter FashionJumpsuitsWinterHolidayShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
metallic jumpsuit from Zara
from zara.com
$70
Asos
Wrap Jumpsuit with Short Sleeve
from Asos
$40
NET-A-PORTER.COM
Brandon Maxwell - One-shoulder Crepe Jumpsuit - Emerald
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,495$1,497
LPA jumpsuit is groovy and sexy
from lpathelabel.com
$358
Finders Keepers
Aspects Jumpsuit
from REVOLVE
$170
Saint Laurent
Jumpsuits
from yoox.com
$2,450$1,519
Topshop
Satin plunge jumpsuit
from Topshop
$125
Free People
Margarita Jumpsuit
from shopbop.com
$350
Nasty Gal
nastygal Queen of the Night Velvet Jumpsuit
from Nasty Gal
$60
Forever 21
Striped Sequin Cami Jumpsuit
from Forever 21
$68
Ulla Johnson
Sabine Ruffled Grosgrain-trimmed Velvet Jumpsuit - Brown
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$620
Asos
Asymmetric Lace Occasion Jumpsuit
from Asos
$76
BHLDN
La Lune Jumpsuit
from BHLDN
$290
REVOLVE
h:ours Marlow Jumpsuit
from REVOLVE
$188
Alice + Olivia
Alice Olivia - Keiko One-shoulder Plissé-satin Jumpsuit - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$375
NBD
Lily Jumpsuit
from REVOLVE
$248
Amanda Uprichard
Cherri Jumpsuit
from REVOLVE
$207
MUMU
The Richards Jumpsuit ~ Jonny Gold Velvet
from Show Me Your Mumu
$194
Jonathan Simkhai
One-Shoulder Flared Wool & Silk Jumpsuit
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$895
Reformation
Holland Jumpsuit
from Reformation
$153
House Of Harlow
x REVOLVE Hunter Jumpsuit
from REVOLVE
$208$125
boohoo
Zena Open Frill Back Skinny Leg Jumpsuit
from boohoo
$36
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Ruffle Sleeve Jumpsuit
from Forever 21
$48
J.o.a.
Peekaboo Detail Slip Jumpsuit
from REVOLVE
$100$70
Rachel Zoe
Osborne Jumpsuit
from shopbop.com
$525
H&M
Satin Jumpsuit
from H&M
$69.99
shopbop.com
DELFI Collective Keira Jumpsuit
from shopbop.com
$557
Stella McCartney
Padma Lamé Jumpsuit - Blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,875
Diane von Furstenberg
Satin Jumpsuit - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$500$350
this plunging neckline wrap option from Mango
from shop.mango.com
$300
Shop More
Amanda Uprichard Pants SHOP MORE
Amanda Uprichard
Cherri Jumpsuit
from shopbop.com
$207
Amanda Uprichard
Cherri Jumpsuit
from REVOLVE
$207
Amanda Uprichard
Lawrence Jumpsuit
from REVOLVE
$299$102
Amanda Uprichard
Madison Jumpsuit
from shopbop.com
$198
Amanda Uprichard
Cherri Jumpsuit
from REVOLVE
$207
Reformation Pants SHOP MORE
Reformation
Cropped Cigarette
from Reformation
$128
Reformation
Jocelyn Jumpsuit
from Reformation
$218
Reformation
Rodeo Overall
from Reformation
$218
Reformation
High Cigarette Jean
from Reformation
$128
Reformation
Joss Pant
from Reformation
$78
REVOLVE Pants SHOP MORE
Koral
Emblem Crop in Red. - size S (also in XS)
from REVOLVE
$135
Amanda Uprichard
Cherri Jumpsuit in Ivory. - size L (also in M,S,XS)
from REVOLVE
$207
Levi's
Original Overall. - size L (also in XS)
from REVOLVE
$128
The Jetset Diaries
Galadriel Jumpsuit in Navy. - size L (also in M,S,XS)
from REVOLVE
$220
L'Agence
Margot Skinny Velvet Pant in Red. - size 28 (also in 29,30)
from REVOLVE
$225
Asos Pants AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Travel
9 Chic Travel Pants So You Never Sweat in Your Skinny Jeans on the Plane Again
by Krista Jones
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Summer Street Style Is Worth the Wait Every Year
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Is Wearing 2 Zara Pieces You Can Shop Right Now — For $100
by Alessandra Foresto
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wears 9 Outfits in 24 Hours — and Each Is Better Than the Last
by Alessandra Foresto
Amanda Uprichard Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
colorsofmei
sfdaydream
brickellista
brittandwhit
REVOLVE Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sarahstylesseattle
ilovejeanscom
running_away_bongo
lauren_nicolle
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds