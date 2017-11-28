Cute Jumpsuits For Holiday Parties
30 Jumpsuits That'll Save You the Headache of Planning Holiday Outfits
If you're looking for an easy one-and-done outfit that suits all your holiday parties, we'd recommend a jumpsuit. For the season, this one piece comes in luxurious fabrics such as satin and silk, and doesn't lack in details like sequins or ruffles. Most importantly, all jumpsuits have the comfort of your favorite pair of sweats. Make no mistake though; they are much more stylish. In fact, we'd gladly give up all our dresses for the jumpsuits ahead. Whether you're going to an office party or meeting your SO's parents, you'll find the perfect holiday jumpsuit to suit your needs.
Brandon Maxwell - One-shoulder Crepe Jumpsuit - Emerald
$2,495 $1,497
nastygal Queen of the Night Velvet Jumpsuit
$60
from Nasty Gal
Sabine Ruffled Grosgrain-trimmed Velvet Jumpsuit - Brown
$620
Alice Olivia - Keiko One-shoulder Plissé-satin Jumpsuit - Black
$375
The Richards Jumpsuit ~ Jonny Gold Velvet
$194
from Show Me Your Mumu
One-Shoulder Flared Wool & Silk Jumpsuit
$895
from Saks Fifth Avenue
x REVOLVE Hunter Jumpsuit
$208 $125
Zena Open Frill Back Skinny Leg Jumpsuit
$36
from boohoo
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Ruffle Sleeve Jumpsuit
$48
from Forever 21
DELFI Collective Keira Jumpsuit
$557
Padma Lamé Jumpsuit - Blue
$1,875
Satin Jumpsuit - Red
$500 $350
