23 Stylish T-Shirts You Won't Be Embarrassed to Give as Gifts
If we're planning to gift someone a t-shirt, it can't just be any plain ol' white tee. We searched for the most stylish picks that can be worn year round and, of course, paired easily with jeans. Since it's the holidays, splurging on a designer t-shirt isn't out of the question. In fact, we think it's a nice alternative to giving a wallet or bag. But if those pieces are out of your budget, we found some cute options from Zara and H&M too. No matter which one you buy, just know the tee is a fashion girl's most-worn item.
Petite ‘tomboy’ burnout t-shirt
$35
from Topshop
Cropped Cotton-jersey T-shirt - Black
$85
Foil-paneled Cotton-jersey T-shirt - Black
$245 $172
Alex Sequin-embellished Cotton-jersey T-shirt - White
$315 $220
Printed Cotton-jersey T-shirt - White
$350
Budweiser King of Beers Tee
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Seventies Striped Cotton-jersey T-shirt - Red
$110
Sequined Cotton T-shirt - Black
$1,620 $1,134
Printed Cotton-jersey T-shirt - White
$650
Etre Cecile Frenchie T-Shirt
$95
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Rainbow Striped Tee
$14.90
from Forever 21
