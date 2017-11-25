 Skip Nav
23 Stylish T-Shirts You Won't Be Embarrassed to Give as Gifts
23 Stylish T-Shirts You Won't Be Embarrassed to Give as Gifts

If we're planning to gift someone a t-shirt, it can't just be any plain ol' white tee. We searched for the most stylish picks that can be worn year round and, of course, paired easily with jeans. Since it's the holidays, splurging on a designer t-shirt isn't out of the question. In fact, we think it's a nice alternative to giving a wallet or bag. But if those pieces are out of your budget, we found some cute options from Zara and H&M too. No matter which one you buy, just know the tee is a fashion girl's most-worn item.

vintage-inspired Rolling Stones tee from H&M
$13
from hm.com
Buy Now
Saint Laurent
lip print T-shirt
$350
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Tees
Kenzo
Sport Straight T-Shirt
$160
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Kenzo Tees
Topshop Maternity Tops
Petite ‘tomboy’ burnout t-shirt
$35
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Maternity Tops
Asos
T-Shirt with Body Beautiful
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Tops
Public School
Make America T-Shirt
$125
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Public School Tees
Opening Ceremony
Cropped Cotton-jersey T-shirt - Black
$85
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Opening Ceremony Tees
Madewell
et Sézane® New York Chéri Tee
$45
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Tees
Christopher Kane
Foil-paneled Cotton-jersey T-shirt - Black
$245 $172
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Christopher Kane Tees
Markus Lupfer
Alex Sequin-embellished Cotton-jersey T-shirt - White
$315 $220
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Markus Lupfer Tees
Saint Laurent
Printed Cotton-jersey T-shirt - White
$350
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Tees
Junk Food Clothing
Budweiser King of Beers Tee
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Junk Food Clothing Longsleeve Tops
RE/DONE
Seventies Striped Cotton-jersey T-shirt - Red
$110
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more RE/DONE Tees
Ashish
Sequined Cotton T-shirt - Black
$1,620 $1,134
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Ashish Tees
your perfect t-shirt from Zara
$16
from zara.com
Buy Now
Balenciaga
Printed Cotton-jersey T-shirt - White
$650
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Tees
Isa Arfen
Embroidered T-Shirt
$160
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Isa Arfen Tees
Rodarte
Radarte T Shirt
$130
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Rodarte Tees
J.Crew
Allover bows T-shirt
$39.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Tees
shopbop.com Tees
Etre Cecile Frenchie T-Shirt
$95
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Tees
Gucci
Printed Cotton-jersey T-shirt - White
$550
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Gucci Tees
Rag & Bone
Merci cotton-jersey T-shirt
$103
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Tees
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Rainbow Striped Tee
$14.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Tops
