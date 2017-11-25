23 Stylish T-Shirts You Won't Be Embarrassed to Give as Gifts

If we're planning to gift someone a t-shirt, it can't just be any plain ol' white tee. We searched for the most stylish picks that can be worn year round and, of course, paired easily with jeans. Since it's the holidays, splurging on a designer t-shirt isn't out of the question. In fact, we think it's a nice alternative to giving a wallet or bag. But if those pieces are out of your budget, we found some cute options from Zara and H&M too. No matter which one you buy, just know the tee is a fashion girl's most-worn item.