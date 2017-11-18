 Skip Nav
Diane Kruger's Gown Is the Pretty, Pretty Princess Dress You're Dying to Dress Up In
Diane Kruger's Gown Is the Pretty, Pretty Princess Dress You're Dying to Dress Up In

Diane Kruger made a trip back to her homeland on Thursday to attend the Bambi Awards, Germany's oldest and most famous award ceremony. She was there to pick up a special prize from the jury for her work in In the Fade (which also secured her top honors at the Cannes Film Festival). Stepping up to the stage to accept the honor, Diane looked every inch the princess in her Giambattista Valli Couture gown.

The strapless pink chiffon design featured a gathered bodice held in place with slim bows, as well as ruffled petals all the way across the bust. The gown appeared unlined on the runway, but Diane smartly decided to add an extra layer to the skirt for her red carpet moment. Take a closer look at this gorgeous gown for yourself now, then find out a little more about this stylish star.

Diane's Giambattista Valli Couture Gown
How the Gown Was Presented During Couture Fashion Week
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger at the Bambi Awards
Diane Kruger With Her Bambi Award
