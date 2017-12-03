 Skip Nav
This Little Slingback Might as Well Be the Official Shoe of 2017

Sure, glittering Saint Laurent boots are having their moment, but before that (and likely after their sparkle fades), fashion girls everywhere were having a love affair with a more modest shoe. Dior's slingbacks graced Maria Grazia Chiuri's Spring 2017 runway with their ladylike pointed toes and contemporary "J'ADIOR"-branded straps. Then and there, a cult-shoe following was born, and the proof has spanned the whole of this year.

Editors, influencers, and insiders styled the flats, kitten heels, and stiletto versions of the now-iconic silhouette, giving us plenty of reasons to crown it this year's most-wanted shoe. Read on to see how it took over the fashion world, and if you're feeling inspired, get your own pair to bring into 2018. We're sure they'll be big there, too.

