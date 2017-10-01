 Skip Nav
Dior Has a New Take on Its Empowering "We Should All Be Feminists" T-Shirt

Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri isn't afraid of taking a stand when it comes to her designs. The designer, who already gave us one politically charged look with her famous "We Should All Be Feminists" t-shirt, is back for another round.

During Dior's Spring 2018 collection, the designer opened the show with a Brenton-striped slogan top that read "Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?" The phrase was a reference to the 1971 Linda Nochlin essay which explores the history and struggles of women finding success in the art world. It makes sense that Maria used this phrase ironically since she's actually the first woman creative director in all of Dior's 70-year existence. We have no doubt that we'll be seeing a lot more of this tee once it becomes available in the next couple of months. Keep reading to have a look at both of the empowering shirts ahead.

