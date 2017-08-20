This Dress Trend Is Unexpected — But It's Bound to Last All Fall

One would think that when it comes to Fall fashion, it's time to play the layering game. But the 2017 season trend report says otherwise. Dresses in particular are being sliced every which way — at the shoulders, across the midriff, and even along the knee. Of course, you can still throw a coat over your look when you head out the door, but whether you're dressing for an event or casual brunch on the weekend, we beg you to consider any of the eye-catching numbers ahead. It might be the most simple way for you to stand out in the months ahead, zero accessories required.



