This Dress Trend Is Unexpected — But It's Bound to Last All Fall
One would think that when it comes to Fall fashion, it's time to play the layering game. But the 2017 season trend report says otherwise. Dresses in particular are being sliced every which way — at the shoulders, across the midriff, and even along the knee. Of course, you can still throw a coat over your look when you head out the door, but whether you're dressing for an event or casual brunch on the weekend, we beg you to consider any of the eye-catching numbers ahead. It might be the most simple way for you to stand out in the months ahead, zero accessories required.
Rife One-Shoulder Flounce Dress
$850
Devoré Dress with Cut-Out Detail and Mesh
$495
from STYLEBOP.com
Miley Cutout-Sleeve Shirt Dress
$198
from Bloomingdale's
Gatz Cold-Shoulder Dress
$495
from Bloomingdale's
Sandy Liang - Midol Asymmetric Cutout Printed Silk-georgette Dress - Navy
$510
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
WOMEN'S ABSTRACT-CHECKED LONG-SLEEVE DRESS
$2,990 $749
from Barneys Warehouse
FOREVER 21+ Selfie Leslie Cutout Mini Dress
$58 $40.60
from Forever 21
Flowy Knee-Length Dress
$345
Cut-out Turtle Neck Long Dress (black)
$171
from W concept
Long Sleeve Velour Turtleneck Dress
$295
from Alexander Wang
Cold Shoulder Body Con Dress in Taupe
$363
from REVOLVE
Railey Long Sleeve Dress with Side Cutout Detail
$385
Salt Lake Long Sleeve Off-the-Shoulder Dress
$220 $84.97
from HauteLook
ROBERTS WOOD Cutout bow striped cotton shirt dress
$700
from Selfridges
Twist-Front Cutout Dress
$325
HANEY Side Cut Out Gown
$795
Rib-Knit Cutout Dress
$298 $119.20
