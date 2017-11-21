The 8 Dresses Every Woman Should Own

Trends may come and go, but these dresses will always be a mainstay in our closets. Sure, we may gravitate toward different styles depending on the season and "what's in," but if you stick to these eight essential silhouettes, you'll never be without the right look for any occasion — and we've thought of them all.

From a formal dress (yes, we all need one!) to a work standby, you'll be the girl who has it all just by having these few pieces. Scroll on to see what to shop and why it's worth it.