The 8 Dresses Every Woman Should Own

Trends may come and go, but these dresses will always be a mainstay in our closets. Sure, we may gravitate toward different styles depending on the season and "what's in," but if you stick to these eight essential silhouettes, you'll never be without the right look for any occasion — and we've thought of them all.

From a formal dress (yes, we all need one!) to a work standby, you'll be the girl who has it all just by having these few pieces. Scroll on to see what to shop and why it's worth it.

The Work Sheath
The Maxi
The Day Dress
The Sweater Dress
The Formal Dress
The Sundress
The Cocktail Dress
The LBD
The 8 Dresses Every Woman Should Own
J.Crew
Gathered-sleeve dress in seersucker
from J.Crew
$148
Zoe Karssen
T-Shirt Maxi Dress
from shopbop.com
$157
Tibi
Solid Poplin Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$450
Everlane
The Luxe Double-Knit Sweater Dress
from Everlane
$160
shopbop.com
Badgley Mischka Collection Bow Sleeve Gown
from shopbop.com
$595
shopbop.com
Rolla's Eve Dress
from shopbop.com
$99
Zimmermann
One-shoulder Ruffled Silk Wrap Midi Dress - Navy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$630
Zimmermann
Women's Maples Temperance Minidress
from Barneys New York
$2,950
Zimmermann
Silk Petal Twist Dress
from shopbop.com
$365
Zimmermann
Picnic Dress
from shopbop.com
$530
Zimmermann
Mercer Flutter Dress
from shopbop.com
$695
Zimmermann
Women's Paradiso Floating Silk Romper
from Barneys New York
$690
J.Crew
Résumé dress
from J.Crew
$188
J.Crew
Tie-neck dress in Italian wool crepe
from J.Crew
$198
J.Crew
Silk long-sleeve dress in star print
from J.Crew
$158
J.Crew
Long-sleeve striped dress
from J.Crew
$88
J.Crew
Off-the-shoulder seersucker dress with ties
from J.Crew
$158$67.99
shopbop.com
Banjanan Bulbul Dress
from shopbop.com
$340
Free People
Perfectly Victorian Embroidered Mini Dress
from shopbop.com
$168$84
A.L.C.
Lauren Dress
from shopbop.com
$545
Diane von Furstenberg
L / S Woven Wrap Dress
from shopbop.com
$428
Eleven Paris
ElevenParis Basic Dress
from shopbop.com
$95
