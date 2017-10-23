News Flash: Drew Barrymore Just Dropped a Fashion Line on Amazon, and It's So Affordable

If you're a fan of shopping on Amazon for the latest fashion trends, you're not alone — the online retailer is constantly releasing new affordable picks to choose from. And we have some exciting news for fashion-lovers: the popular site just dropped Drew Barrymore's first contemporary lifestyle brand, Dear Drew. The line features everything from on-trend clothing, bohemian chic jewelry, hair tools, and even a suitcase for the jet-setters. It was designed to help empower women and was inspired by Barrymore's creative energy and free-spirited style. This easily accessible line is all available on Amazon Prime, and we can't wait to get our hands on it. We shopped and rounded up some of our favorite fashion finds.