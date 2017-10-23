 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
News Flash: Drew Barrymore Just Dropped a Fashion Line on Amazon, and It's So Affordable

If you're a fan of shopping on Amazon for the latest fashion trends, you're not alone — the online retailer is constantly releasing new affordable picks to choose from. And we have some exciting news for fashion-lovers: the popular site just dropped Drew Barrymore's first contemporary lifestyle brand, Dear Drew. The line features everything from on-trend clothing, bohemian chic jewelry, hair tools, and even a suitcase for the jet-setters. It was designed to help empower women and was inspired by Barrymore's creative energy and free-spirited style. This easily accessible line is all available on Amazon Prime, and we can't wait to get our hands on it. We shopped and rounded up some of our favorite fashion finds.

Related
Oh My Sparkles — These Dresses Are Perfect For the Holidays and All Less Than $34
Christopher St Button-Down Blouse
$78
Buy Now
Chelsea Drop Earrings
$58
Buy Now
Canal St Dress
$248
Buy Now
Arthur Avenue Ruffle Trousers
$98
Buy Now
Christopher St Button-Down Blouse
$78
Buy Now
Downtowner Suede Hobo Bag
$195
Buy Now
Tie-Neck Blouse
$68
Buy Now
Maiden Lane Trousers
$188
Buy Now
Soho Fan Drop Earrings
$48
Buy Now
Bleecker Street Pleated Skirt
$128
Buy Now
Wall St Colorblock Trench Coat
$248
Buy Now
Fold Me and Hold Me Clutch
$75
Buy Now
Crosby St Perfect Everyday Pants
$98
Buy Now
Greenwich Village Bracelet
$68
Buy Now
Elizabeth Street Pleated Dress
$188
Buy Now
Christopher St Button-Down Long-Sleeve Blouse
Chelsea Drop Earrings
Spring St Flutter-Sleeve Blouse
Canal St Dress
Arthur Avenue High-Waist Ruffle Trouser
Downtowner Suede Hobo Bag
Broadway Tie-Neck Blouse
Soho Fan Drop Earrings
Bleecker Street Pleated Skirt
Wall St Colorblock Trench Coat
Fold Me and Hold Me Clutch
Crosby St Perfect Everyday Pant
Greenwich Village Bracelet
Elizabeth Street Short-Sleeve Pleated Dress
Start Slideshow
FallAmazonFall FashionShoppingDrew Barrymore
Shop More
Balenciaga Skinny Pants SHOP MORE
Balenciaga
Stretch-satin Skinny Pants - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,850
Balenciaga
Stretch-satin Skinny Pants - Pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$855
Balenciaga
Corduroy Skinny-Leg Pants
from TheRealReal
$90
Balenciaga
Velvet Skinny Pants
from TheRealReal
$95
Balenciaga
Zip-Accented Skinny Pants
from TheRealReal
$175$105
Urban Outfitters Sneakers SHOP MORE
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Sneaker
from Urban Outfitters
$50
adidas
Superstar Sneaker
from Urban Outfitters
$80$70
Vans
Classic Old Skool Sneaker
from Urban Outfitters
$60
Vans
Checkerboard Slip-On Sneaker
from Urban Outfitters
$50
Puma
Clyde Core Foil Sneaker
from Urban Outfitters
$75
Leith Sweaters SHOP MORE
Leith
Women's Shawl Collar Cardigan
from Nordstrom
$79
Leith
Women's Chenille Blouson Cardigan
from Nordstrom
$79
Leith
Women's Blouson Sleeve Sweater
from Nordstrom
$69
Leith
Women's Bell Sleeve Sweater
from Nordstrom
$59
Leith
Women's Ballet Wrap Sweater
from Nordstrom
$59
Leith Sweaters AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
breanneelenburg
tiffanyallison7
navygraceblog
poshtoganache
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds