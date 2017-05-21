5/21/17 5/21/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski Mother's Day Bikini Instagram Emily Ratajkowski and Her Mama Updated Their Bikinis With the Smartest Accessory May 21, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 105 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. How did we know Emily Ratajkowski's Mother's Day Instagram was genuine and thoroughly inspired? She posted a swimsuit shot of herself and her mama, so of course it was. Emily is the queen of bikinigramming, after all, posting shots on the regular, and now we know where she got it from. Both she and her mom wore halter-style printed suits with double-strapped bottoms (Emily's by Acacia) and accessorized with a neutral baseball cap, appearing totally natural, confident, and most importantly, happy in front of the camera. Scroll for a second look at their obvious twinning moment, then scoop up some leopard or stripes of your own — and why not see if your mom's up for some shopping while you're at it? RelatedEmily Ratajkowski's Sexiest Bikinis All Have Something in Common Shop Brands Seafolly · Dolce & Gabbana · Solid & Striped · Vix · Zimmermann Mama 💙 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 14, 2017 at 9:57am PDT Share this post SwimsuitsEmily RatajkowskiFashion InstagramsCelebrity BikiniBikinisSwimwearMother's DayGet The LookModelsCelebrity StyleShopping