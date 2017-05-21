Emily Ratajkowski and Her Mama Updated Their Bikinis With the Smartest Accessory

How did we know Emily Ratajkowski's Mother's Day Instagram was genuine and thoroughly inspired? She posted a swimsuit shot of herself and her mama, so of course it was. Emily is the queen of bikinigramming, after all, posting shots on the regular, and now we know where she got it from.

Both she and her mom wore halter-style printed suits with double-strapped bottoms (Emily's by Acacia) and accessorized with a neutral baseball cap, appearing totally natural, confident, and most importantly, happy in front of the camera.

Scroll for a second look at their obvious twinning moment, then scoop up some leopard or stripes of your own — and why not see if your mom's up for some shopping while you're at it?