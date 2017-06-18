 Skip Nav
Emily Ratajkowski Knows Her Sexiest Outfit Isn't the Bikini, It's a Pair of Shorts Everyone Owns
Emily Ratajkowski Knows Her Sexiest Outfit Isn't the Bikini, It's a Pair of Shorts Everyone Owns

Emily Ratajkowski has a signature style you may have missed if you haven't been checking her 'gram. Hint: it's not bikinis, though she does own quite the selection. Instead, she consistently turns to a pair of denim shorts and a plain top as her main look. She'll rock the shorts with boots or flats, knowing this simple staple can instantly make your legs look longer and outfits sexier. Most of us probably own a pair of denim bottoms, so read ahead to see how Emily styled hers for some outfit inspo of your own.

Emily Ratajkowski's Sexiest Bikinis All Have Something in Common

