Emily Ratajkowski's Crop Top Will Have You Believing It's the '90s Again

Nineties fashion has made a huge comeback this year, and Emily Ratajkowski was spotted wearing one of the decade's biggest trends: the scrunch top. The supermodel rocked a burgundy off-the-shoulder crop top that instantly took us back in time to the good ol' days.

Emily styled the bell-sleeved top with dark-wash jeans, black sneakers, and a mini handbag that she designed with the brand The Kooples. Have a look at her full ensemble ahead, and buy a similar version of the top if you want to give the trend a try.