Look Back at the Emmys Outfits Everyone Still Remembers From 2016

As far as the fashion world's concerned, the Emmys come at a good time. We're in the midst of Fashion Month, so stars have the option of plucking gowns straight off the runway to debut on the red carpet. On the other hand, it's just as appropriate to show off a special piece from the Resort or Fall collections right before the season changes. One thing we know for sure? The 2017 Emmys will be just as glamorous as last year's event, where there were plenty of gorgeous looks to gush over. Read on to reminisce about what all our favorite TV stars wore to the 2016 ceremony.

Padma Lakshmi
Kirsten Dunst
Taraji P. Henson
Sofia Vergara
Abigail Spencer
Robin Wright
Keri Russell
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Maisie Williams
Natasha Lyonne
Mandy Moore
Laverne Cox
Tina Fey
Amy Poehler
Jane Krakowski
Julianne Hough
Connie Britton
Claire Danes
Emmy Rossum
Kerry Washington
Minnie Driver
Sarah Paulson
Allison Janney
Kate McKinnon
Michelle Dockery
Julie Bowen
Gwendoline Christie
Viola Davis
Kristen Bell
Emilia Clarke
Priyanka Chopra
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds