Look Back at the Emmys Outfits Everyone Still Remembers From 2016

As far as the fashion world's concerned, the Emmys come at a good time. We're in the midst of Fashion Month, so stars have the option of plucking gowns straight off the runway to debut on the red carpet. On the other hand, it's just as appropriate to show off a special piece from the Resort or Fall collections right before the season changes. One thing we know for sure? The 2017 Emmys will be just as glamorous as last year's event, where there were plenty of gorgeous looks to gush over. Read on to reminisce about what all our favorite TV stars wore to the 2016 ceremony.