 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Um, Everything Is Up to 40 Percent Off at Express Right Now

If you've never been one to pass up a good sale, you're not alone. There's a time and place for paying full price — like when you absolutely have to have something immediately before it sells out — and then there's a time for stocking up on essentials that you know your closet is in dire need of. With today's impressive sale at Express, you can snag up to 40 percent off of cold weather-appropriate pieces, like a puffer jacket, layering sweater, and even slides. Since the entire site is on sale, we went ahead and narrowed down the list of must haves for you.

Related
15 Reasons Fashion Girls Should Start Shopping at Express This Season

Express Faux Suede Pointed-Toe Loafers
Express Herringbone Oversize Blazer
Express Petite Mid-Rise Destroyed Stretch Ankle Jean Leggings
Express Cowl-Neck Extreme Circle Hem Sweater
Express Deep V-Neck Ruffle Hem Fit-and-Flare Dress
Express Tie-Front Cotton Tank
Express "Wild at Heart" Rose Boxy Graphic Tee
Express Long Down Belted Smocked Puffer Jacket
Express Premium Wool Blend Belted Peacoat
Express Mesh Inset Velvet Fit-and-Flare Dress
Express Tall Slouch Boots
Express Oversize Ruffle Cowl-Neck Sweater
Express Velvet and Lace Romper
Start Slideshow
Sales And DealsShopping GuideExpressFall
Shop More
Express Boots SHOP MORE
Express
Tassel Slouch Boot
from Express
$69.90$40.99
Express
Thigh High Stretch Boot
from Express
$98
Express
Over The Knee Stretch Peep-toe Boot
from Express
$98
Express
Over The Knee Boot
from Express
$88
Express
Whipstitch Fringe Peep-toe Bootie
from Express
$59.90
Express Dresses SHOP MORE
Express
Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress
from Express
$88$52.80
Express
Gingham Lace-up Cotton Midi Dress
from Express
$69.90
Express
Sleeveless Drop Waist Shirt Dress
from Express
$69.90$41.94
Express
Off The Shoulder Lace Maxi Dress
from Express
$108$64.80
Express
Striped Smocked Off The Shoulder Tunic Dress
from Express
$69.90$39.99
Express Tanks SHOP MORE
Express
Lace-up All-over Lace Tank
from Express
$49.90
Express
Sequin Pineapple Muscle Tank
from Express
$34.90
Express
Lace Trim Thong Bodysuit
from Express
$29.90
Express
Distressed Slash Neck Tank
from Express
$29.90$19.99
Express
Abbreviated Lace-up Halter Tank
from Express
$16.90$9.90
Express Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
twopeasinaprada
winstonandwillow
stayathomestylist
dtkaustin
Express Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sylviapilawa
notednatalie
jessbkr
themomedit
Express Tanks AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mrsericavalentin
passionforphashion
ladyandredstyle
carylee07
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds