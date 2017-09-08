 Skip Nav
You Won't Believe These 13 Chic Flats Are All Under $60

If you love wearing flats, then you know how vital these comfortable and stylish shoes are in creating the perfect wardrobe. They look polished and structured, all while secretly being super easy to wear. Flats make it so easy to complete any outfit because you can slip them on and you're done. If you're shopping for some new shoes this season, don't pick up any old basic pair; get something that will make you feel excited to wear them. H&M is always coming out with new on-trend picks that are also super affordable, so we went through and pulled out our favorites.

H&M Shoes
H&M Loafers
H&M Slingback Flats
H&M Leather Loafers
H&M Ballet Flats
H&M Loafers
H&M Pointed Flats With Bow
H&M Ballet Flats
H&M Braided Slingbacks
H&M Slingbacks
H&M Pointed Flats
H&M Ballet Flats
H&M Velvet Flats
H&M
Slingbacks
from H&M
$19.99$12.99
H&M
Espadrilles with Lacing
from H&M
$29.99
H&M
Ballet Flats with Ankle Straps
from H&M
$17.99
H&M
Ballet Flats with Straps
from H&M
$24.99
H&M
Ballet Flats with Lacing
from H&M
$24.99$9.99
