This Year's Chicest Holiday Gifts Won't Cost You Over $25 — We're Serious
From your friends to your family and everyone in between, there's quite a lot of people on your gift-giving list this year. And while you'd hate to leave anyone out or make a few cuts, the fact of the matter is you're not spending an entire paycheck being thoughtful. Planning ahead must happen. And in order to do that, we rounded up 25 $25-and-under fashion finds that you should jump on now. From furry slides to chick baubles, you'll be able to get something for everyone on your list. With the extra dough you'll have left in your account, you might just want to grab one of these deals for yourself!
SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Gold Floral Statement Necklace - Gold
$24.99
from Target
Hannah Translucent Cat-Eye Sunglasses
$16
from Urban Outfitters
The Bralette Collection Front-close Bralette
$24.50
from Victoria's Secret
Zodiac Journal
$18
from Anthropologie
So Well Composed Assorted Pen Set
$20
from shopbop.com
FREDS at Barneys New York Logo Ceramic Mug
$12
from Barneys New York
Tri-Color Pom Keychain
$12.50
from Aeropostale
Tropical "Vacay!" Faux Leather Passport Case
$22
from Kohl's
Gold Elephant Ring Dish
$14.99
AE Soft & Sexy Velvet Strappy-Back Bodysuit
$24.95
from American Eagle
ModCloth No Conquest Ring in Silver
$12.99
from ModCloth
Women's Let'S Do Lunch Business Card Holder - Metallic
$20
from Nordstrom
