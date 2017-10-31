 Skip Nav
This Year's Chicest Holiday Gifts Won't Cost You Over $25 — We're Serious

From your friends to your family and everyone in between, there's quite a lot of people on your gift-giving list this year. And while you'd hate to leave anyone out or make a few cuts, the fact of the matter is you're not spending an entire paycheck being thoughtful. Planning ahead must happen. And in order to do that, we rounded up 25 $25-and-under fashion finds that you should jump on now. From furry slides to chick baubles, you'll be able to get something for everyone on your list. With the extra dough you'll have left in your account, you might just want to grab one of these deals for yourself!

Target Necklaces
SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Gold Floral Statement Necklace - Gold
$24.99
from Target
Urban Outfitters
Hannah Translucent Cat-Eye Sunglasses
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Forever 21
Faux Fur Open-Toe Slides
$18
from Forever 21
H&M
Short Hooded Sweatshirt
$24.99
from H&M
TJ Maxx Hats
Twill Baseball Cap With Rhinestones
$7.99
from TJ Maxx
Victoria's Secret Bras
The Bralette Collection Front-close Bralette
$24.50
from Victoria's Secret
Asos
Sheer Dotty Ankle Sock With Frills
$6.50
from Asos
Anthropologie
Zodiac Journal
$18
from Anthropologie
Steve Madden
Solid Metallic Cuff Hat Caps
$22
from Zappos
GUESS
Women's Denim-Print iPhone 7 Case
$25
from GUESS
Aldo
Nydiling Rose Gold Zip Wallet
$17
from Asos
Nordstrom
Cuddle Up Faux Fur Pouch - Ivory
$25
from Nordstrom
Kate Spade
So Well Composed Assorted Pen Set
$20
from shopbop.com
Barneys New York Cups & Mugs
FREDS at Barneys New York Logo Ceramic Mug
$12
from Barneys New York
Aeropostale Key Chains
Tri-Color Pom Keychain
$12.50
from Aeropostale
Lauren Conrad
Tropical "Vacay!" Faux Leather Passport Case
$22
from Kohl's
Express
large diamond full tights
$16.90
from Express
World Market
Gold Elephant Ring Dish
$14.99
from Cost Plus World Market
Pieces
Glitter Socks
$5
from Asos
American Eagle Outfitters
AE Soft & Sexy Velvet Strappy-Back Bodysuit
$24.95
from American Eagle
Asos
80s Leopard Sash Waist Belt
$24
from Asos
ModCloth Rings
ModCloth No Conquest Ring in Silver
$12.99
from ModCloth
J.o.a.
Lace Up Stripe Blouse
$65 $19.50
from shopbop.com
Ban.do Postcard Book
$6
from macys.com
Kate Spade
Women's Let'S Do Lunch Business Card Holder - Metallic
$20
from Nordstrom
