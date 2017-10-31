This Year's Chicest Holiday Gifts Won't Cost You Over $25 — We're Serious

From your friends to your family and everyone in between, there's quite a lot of people on your gift-giving list this year. And while you'd hate to leave anyone out or make a few cuts, the fact of the matter is you're not spending an entire paycheck being thoughtful. Planning ahead must happen. And in order to do that, we rounded up 25 $25-and-under fashion finds that you should jump on now. From furry slides to chick baubles, you'll be able to get something for everyone on your list. With the extra dough you'll have left in your account, you might just want to grab one of these deals for yourself!