Fashionable Gifts For Men
41 Holiday Gifts to Make Your Man the Most Stylish Person You Know
0
Whether your boyfriend desperately needs a set of going-out shirts (because you're sick of seeing him wear the same shirt) or your dad's in the market for a new tie, there are many ways you can turn the men you love into the most stylish individuals you know. From a quirky pair of robot cufflinks to a sophisticated leather briefcase, we're counting down 41 stylish holiday gifts to get this season. Scroll on to have a look, and get shopping.
Quilted Crew
$149.50 $99
from Club Monaco
Good Faux Shearling Lined Youngstown Trucker Jacket
$78 $49.97
Runabout Moon Phase and Chronographic Leather Watch
$3195
Reversible Plaque Buckle Belt
$225 $157.50
Solid & Striped The Classic
$148 $119
from Club Monaco
Assorted Printed Crew Socks Gift Box - Pack of 4 Pairs
$48 $19.97
Sol Essential Cotton Jogger Pants
$118
White Small Red Heart T-shirt
$85
from Totokaelo
Zippered Leather Briefcase
$1,695
Lenox Mid Chelsea Boot
$79.97
Men's Ace Perforated Weave Slip-On Sneakers
$250
Camo-Printed Shaving Kit
$98
Shock Waves Leaf Cotton Hoodie
$561
Float American Bi-Fold Wallet
$360
Varsity Stripes Green and White Bottle Opener Money Clip
$35 $11.97
Three-Pack Boxer Briefs Set
$42.50
Chassis leather and stainless-steel hip flask
$160
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
The Midweight Merino Striped Crew
$88
Pour Homme Essence Aromatique Eau de Cologne 1.7 oz.
$70
New Guinea Regular-Fit Shirt
$198
