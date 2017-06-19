 Skip Nav
Hong Kong's It Girl Got Married in a Wedding Gown Like You Wouldn't Believe

Destination weddings take on a life of their own, and Feiping Chang's was out of this world. The fashion influencer said her "I do's" to Lincoln Li over the weekend in Capri, where she walked down the aisle in a strapless Giambattista Valli dress. She worked with the designer to create the dramatic gown and it featured layer upon layers of tulle. The poufy dress, which resembled a giant cloud, was only one of the extravagant parts of this It girl's wedding.

For the reception, Fei switched into a floral high-low dress that was similar to her welcome dinner look. The couple entered into a space filled with dangling wisteria and guests were treated to a sunset view during their meal. As far as destination weddings go, Hong Kong's socialite nailed it with her Italian location and fabulous outfits.

