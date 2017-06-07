 Skip Nav
Star Wars Actress Felicity Jones Has an Engagement Ring That Can Be Seen From Another Galaxy

There's probably no place more high profile to debut an engagement ring than on a red carpet. That's why all eyes were on Felicity Jones's new sparkler when she arrived for Glamour's Women of the Year Awards. The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actress wore a black ruffled v-neck gown by Dior and kept her accessories to a minimum, letting the round stone shine on its own. The engagement ring was a delicate piece that easily matched her gown, which featured polka dots and side cutouts.

When she turned around, we even got a glimpse of the backless portion of her dress. Though these little details made her red carpet look special, the real scene stealer was on her finger. Scroll on for a closer look, then check out the best celebrity engagement rings out there.

14 Royal Engagement Rings Even Better Than a Crown

