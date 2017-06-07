Star Wars Actress Felicity Jones Has an Engagement Ring That Can Be Seen From Another Galaxy

There's probably no place more high profile to debut an engagement ring than on a red carpet. That's why all eyes were on Felicity Jones's new sparkler when she arrived for Glamour's Women of the Year Awards. The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actress wore a black ruffled v-neck gown by Dior and kept her accessories to a minimum, letting the round stone shine on its own. The engagement ring was a delicate piece that easily matched her gown, which featured polka dots and side cutouts.

When she turned around, we even got a glimpse of the backless portion of her dress. Though these little details made her red carpet look special, the real scene stealer was on her finger. Scroll on for a closer look, then check out the best celebrity engagement rings out there.