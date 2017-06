Patriotic gear is a prerequisite for the Fourth of July. That said, you don't have to settle for cutoffs or any cheesy red, white, and blue t-shirts when stars and stripes this chic are on the market. From breezy printed blouses to pretty striped sundresses, these 23 finds will make you the best dressed guest at any backyard BBQ — and beyond.



These Stylish Patriotic Outfits Will Make You Rethink Cutoffs on July 4 Related