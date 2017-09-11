17 Furry Mules That Are So Cozy, You'll Never Wear Anything Else Again

There's nothing quite as nice as getting home and slipping your tired, worn-out feet into some cozy slippers. Good news — you don't need to stay at home for this luxury anymore, because furry shoes are being worn everywhere. We've been seeing these pajama-inspired flats all over Instagram this season and even on celebrities like Gigi Hadid. So this Fall, take the plunge into this glamorous trend and pick up some of these chic mules. If you're daring, then match these funky shoes with a dress on your next night out, or you can just lounge around and run errands in these on the weekends. You'll never want to wear anything else again.