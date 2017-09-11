 Skip Nav
17 Furry Mules That Are So Cozy, You'll Never Wear Anything Else Again

There's nothing quite as nice as getting home and slipping your tired, worn-out feet into some cozy slippers. Good news — you don't need to stay at home for this luxury anymore, because furry shoes are being worn everywhere. We've been seeing these pajama-inspired flats all over Instagram this season and even on celebrities like Gigi Hadid. So this Fall, take the plunge into this glamorous trend and pick up some of these chic mules. If you're daring, then match these funky shoes with a dress on your next night out, or you can just lounge around and run errands in these on the weekends. You'll never want to wear anything else again.

H&M Mules
Topshop Georgia Faux Fur Mules
Sol Sana Tuesday Mules
Marco De Vincenzo Striped Fur Mules
Aquazzura Purr Fur Mules
River Island Fur Heel Mules
Aldo Dorriety Faux-Fur Mules
Miu Miu Fur Mules
Aspen Faux Fur Mules
Christian Louboutin Boudiva Fur Trim Mule
Wild Diva Lounge Larina Faux Fur Mule
3.1 Phillip Lim Shearling Mules
River Island Black Heel Mules
Givenchy Mink Fur Mules
Forever 21 Faux Fur Platform Mules
Miu Miu Embellished Mules
Gucci Princetown Velvet Mules
