10 Fuzzy Shoes You Can Actually Wear IRL

I have to admit, when I first saw designers sending fuzzy slides down the runway a couple of years ago, they kind of reminded me of my childhood Furby (remember when those were a thing?). Fast-forward to present day, as Rihanna's Fenty x Puma Leadcat slides sell out on the regular, and I'm singing a different tune.

Designers like Miu Miu have reinvented the style by adding pearls into the mix (Hailey Baldwin is a fan), and other labels like Brother Vellies have followed suit. Since these fuzzy little slides don't seem to be going anywhere, we thought it was time to round up some of the best styles you can wear IRL — without looking over-the-top or, well, like a Furby. Have a look at 16 of our favorite furry pairs.