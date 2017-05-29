 Skip Nav
10 Fuzzy Shoes You Can Actually Wear IRL

Fuzzy Slides Trend

10 Fuzzy Shoes You Can Actually Wear IRL

I have to admit, when I first saw designers sending fuzzy slides down the runway a couple of years ago, they kind of reminded me of my childhood Furby (remember when those were a thing?). Fast-forward to present day, as Rihanna's Fenty x Puma Leadcat slides sell out on the regular, and I'm singing a different tune.

Designers like Miu Miu have reinvented the style by adding pearls into the mix (Hailey Baldwin is a fan), and other labels like Brother Vellies have followed suit. Since these fuzzy little slides don't seem to be going anywhere, we thought it was time to round up some of the best styles you can wear IRL — without looking over-the-top or, well, like a Furby. Have a look at 16 of our favorite furry pairs.

Image Source: AKM-GSI
Style this Topshop Harissa Faux Fur Slide sandal ($48) with your go-to pair of baby blues.

Topshop
Women's Harissa Faux Fur Slide Sandal
$48
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Sandals
We can totally imagine these Chloé Shearling Slides ($595) being worn with a leather jacket and ripped jeans.

Chloé
Shearling Slides - Neutral
$595
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Chloé Sandals
You can buy the exact Miu Miu Embellished Faux Fur Slippers ($950) Hailey Baldwin wore.

Miu Miu
Embellished faux fur slippers
$950
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Miu Miu Sandals
You can style these One by Parme Marin Faux Fur Slides ($253) with an LBD.

shopbop.com Sandals
ONE by Parme Marin Faux Fur Slides
$253
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Sandals
Elevate your look with these chic Givenchy Mink Fur Slide Sandals ($595).

Givenchy
Women's Mink Fur Slide Sandals
$595
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Givenchy Sandals
Try these wild Pretty You London Fluffy Embellished Slippers ($44) when you're feeling adventurous.

shoptiques.com Shoes
Pretty You London Fluffy Embellished Slipper
$44 $29
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Shoes
These Forever 21 Faux Fur and Pearl Slide Sandals ($59) act as a neutral you can wear with anything in your closet.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Faux Fur and Pearl Slide Sandals
$19.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sandals
While these Brother Vellies Marabou Lamu Slide Sandals ($285) aren't for the faint of heart, they will definitely be a conversation starter.

Nordstrom Sandals
Women's Brother Vellies Marabou Lamu Slide Sandal
$285
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Sandals
For a more formal occasion, opt for these Gucci Princetown Fur-Lined Leather Loafers ($995).

Gucci
Princetown Leather & Fur Loafer Slides
$995
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Gucci Slip-ons & Loafers
Since Rihanna's Fenty x Puma slides are no longer available, opt for a similar version like these Nature Breeze Gray Fluff Sandals ($45).

Zulily Sandals
Gray Fluff Sandal
$60 $12.99
from Zulily
Buy Now See more Zulily Sandals
How gorgeous are these burgundy Zara Furry Criss-Cross Slides ($50)?

Zara Furry Criss-Cross Slides
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Or, opt for these white and burgundy Givenchy Striped Mink Fur Slide Sandals ($625).

Givenchy
Women's Striped Mink Fur Slide Sandals
$625
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Givenchy Sandals
Instead of your flip-flops, slip into these Nature Breeze Furry Faux Fur Sandals ($60).

Nordstrom Rack Sandals
Nature Breeze Furry Faux Fur Slide Sandal
$60 $14.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Sandals
These Brunello Cucinelli Mink Fur Espadrille Slides ($1,645) feature two furry straps.

Brunello Cucinelli
Mink Fur Espadrille Slides
$1,645
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Brunello Cucinelli Sandals
These Parme Marin Furry Baby Slides in Taupe ($300) have a slight low heel.

Need Supply Co. Sandals
Furry Baby Slides in Taupe
$300 $210.99
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Need Supply Co. Sandals
If you just want to dip your toe into this fuzzy trend, go for these Topshop Faux Fur Slide Sandals ($45).

Topshop
Women's Faux Fur Slide Sandal
$45
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Sandals
