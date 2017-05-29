5/29/17 5/29/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Get the Look Fuzzy Slides Trend 10 Fuzzy Shoes You Can Actually Wear IRL May 29, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 38 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. I have to admit, when I first saw designers sending fuzzy slides down the runway a couple of years ago, they kind of reminded me of my childhood Furby (remember when those were a thing?). Fast-forward to present day, as Rihanna's Fenty x Puma Leadcat slides sell out on the regular, and I'm singing a different tune. Designers like Miu Miu have reinvented the style by adding pearls into the mix (Hailey Baldwin is a fan), and other labels like Brother Vellies have followed suit. Since these fuzzy little slides don't seem to be going anywhere, we thought it was time to round up some of the best styles you can wear IRL — without looking over-the-top or, well, like a Furby. Have a look at 16 of our favorite furry pairs. RelatedWe've Got Heart Eyes For Bella Hadid's Tiny Pink Purse Shop Brands Topshop · Chloé · Miu Miu · Givenchy · Forever 21 · Gucci · Brunello Cucinelli Image Source: AKM-GSI Style this Topshop Harissa Faux Fur Slide sandal ($48) with your go-to pair of baby blues. Topshop Women's Harissa Faux Fur Slide Sandal $48 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Topshop Sandals We can totally imagine these Chloé Shearling Slides ($595) being worn with a leather jacket and ripped jeans. Chloé Shearling Slides - Neutral $595 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Chloé Sandals You can buy the exact Miu Miu Embellished Faux Fur Slippers ($950) Hailey Baldwin wore. Miu Miu Embellished faux fur slippers $950 from mytheresa Buy Now See more Miu Miu Sandals You can style these One by Parme Marin Faux Fur Slides ($253) with an LBD. shopbop.com Sandals ONE by Parme Marin Faux Fur Slides $253 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Sandals Elevate your look with these chic Givenchy Mink Fur Slide Sandals ($595). Givenchy Women's Mink Fur Slide Sandals $595 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Givenchy Sandals Try these wild Pretty You London Fluffy Embellished Slippers ($44) when you're feeling adventurous. shoptiques.com Shoes Pretty You London Fluffy Embellished Slipper $44 $29 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Shoes These Forever 21 Faux Fur and Pearl Slide Sandals ($59) act as a neutral you can wear with anything in your closet. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Faux Fur and Pearl Slide Sandals $19.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sandals While these Brother Vellies Marabou Lamu Slide Sandals ($285) aren't for the faint of heart, they will definitely be a conversation starter. Nordstrom Sandals Women's Brother Vellies Marabou Lamu Slide Sandal $285 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Sandals For a more formal occasion, opt for these Gucci Princetown Fur-Lined Leather Loafers ($995). Gucci Princetown Leather & Fur Loafer Slides $995 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Gucci Slip-ons & Loafers Since Rihanna's Fenty x Puma slides are no longer available, opt for a similar version like these Nature Breeze Gray Fluff Sandals ($45). Zulily Sandals Gray Fluff Sandal $60 $12.99 from Zulily Buy Now See more Zulily Sandals How gorgeous are these burgundy Zara Furry Criss-Cross Slides ($50)? Zara Furry Criss-Cross Slides $50 from zara.com Buy Now Or, opt for these white and burgundy Givenchy Striped Mink Fur Slide Sandals ($625). Givenchy Women's Striped Mink Fur Slide Sandals $625 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Givenchy Sandals Instead of your flip-flops, slip into these Nature Breeze Furry Faux Fur Sandals ($60). Nordstrom Rack Sandals Nature Breeze Furry Faux Fur Slide Sandal $60 $14.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Sandals These Brunello Cucinelli Mink Fur Espadrille Slides ($1,645) feature two furry straps. Brunello Cucinelli Mink Fur Espadrille Slides $1,645 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Brunello Cucinelli Sandals These Parme Marin Furry Baby Slides in Taupe ($300) have a slight low heel. Need Supply Co. Sandals Furry Baby Slides in Taupe $300 $210.99 from Need Supply Co. Buy Now See more Need Supply Co. Sandals If you just want to dip your toe into this fuzzy trend, go for these Topshop Faux Fur Slide Sandals ($45). Topshop Women's Faux Fur Slide Sandal $45 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Topshop Sandals Share this post Get The LookSlippersTrendsShoesShopping