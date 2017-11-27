40 Gifts From Shopbop That Are Chic, Cool, and Everything You'll Ever Want

This year while you're busy shopping for everyone on your wish list, there's one person you shouldn't forget about: yourself! Don't feel bad about asking for presents, because if you don't, you might not get what you want (there's no better feeling than opening up a box and finding that sweater or pair of shoes you've been wishing for). To save you time this holiday season, we rounded up a list of stylish picks that any fashion-lover would want to get their hands on. We looked to Shopbop because from rainbow key chains to hot pink mules, this retailer has an overwhelming amount of chic finds. Shop our favorites.