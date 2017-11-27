 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
40 Gifts From Shopbop That Are Chic, Cool, and Everything You'll Ever Want
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
40 Gifts From Shopbop That Are Chic, Cool, and Everything You'll Ever Want

This year while you're busy shopping for everyone on your wish list, there's one person you shouldn't forget about: yourself! Don't feel bad about asking for presents, because if you don't, you might not get what you want (there's no better feeling than opening up a box and finding that sweater or pair of shoes you've been wishing for). To save you time this holiday season, we rounded up a list of stylish picks that any fashion-lover would want to get their hands on. We looked to Shopbop because from rainbow key chains to hot pink mules, this retailer has an overwhelming amount of chic finds. Shop our favorites.

Related
100 Chic Gifts For the Girl Who Has Everything — All Under $50
Edie Parker
Rainbow Keychain
$175
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Edie Parker Key Chains
Madewell
Ski Chevron Camp Sock Set of 3
$30
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Madewell Socks
Kate Spade
Black Stripe Umbrella
$38
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Umbrellas
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Starland Joggers
$480
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Sneakers
Fendi Roma Book
$195
from shopbop.com
Buy Now
Gorjana
Super Star Necklace
$60
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Gorjana Necklaces
shopbop.com Women's Fashion
Slant Collections Champagne Please Bell
$12
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Women's Fashion
Yosi Samra
Rose Faux Fur Slides
$89
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Yosi Samra Mules & Clogs
Marc Jacobs
Snapshot Cross Body Bag
$295
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Shoulder Bags
shopbop.com Tops
Sandy Liang Champ Top
$334
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Tops
shopbop.com Tech Accessories
Iphoria Nail Polish Rainbow iPhone X Case
$48
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Tech Accessories
Baggu
Phone Sling
$84
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Baggu Tech Accessories
Loeffler Randall
Laurel Open Toe Mules
$395
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Mules & Clogs
Jennifer Behr
Velvet Ponywrap
$98
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Jennifer Behr Hair Accessories
Aquazzura
Powder Puff Flats
$650
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Aquazzura Flats
Free People
Movement Cardio Jogger Pants
$98
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Free People Activewear Pants
Quay
Mia Bella Sunglasses
$55
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Quay Sunglasses
Free People
Kolby Brushed Fringe Scarf
$48
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Free People Scarves & Wraps
Brixton
Ashland Cap
$42
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Brixton Hats
Kenzo
Tiger Crest Texting Gloves
$95
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kenzo Gloves
PJ Salvage
Deerly Loved Flannel PJ Set
$64
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more PJ Salvage Pajamas
CalPak
Astyll Carry On
$125
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more CalPak Carry-on Luggage
Charlotte Olympia
Bruce Candle
$160
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Charlotte Olympia Candles
Endless Rose
Striped Midi Dress
$79
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Endless Rose Day Dresses
Free People
Furry Bomber Jacket
$168
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Free People Casual Jackets
Dolce Vita
Elana Stretch Booties
$120
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Dolce Vita Boots
Marni
Earring Petals and Strass
$485
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Marni Earrings
Kate Spade
2018 Paris Agenda
$18
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Home & Living
Loeffler Randall
Mini Knot Tote
$495
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Duffels & Totes
BB Dakota
Debra Sweater
$88
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more BB Dakota Crewnecks & Scoopnecks
shopbop.com Longsleeve Tops
ONE by STYLEKEEPERS Modern Vintage Top
$98
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Longsleeve Tops
shopbop.com Women's Fashion
Pintrill Shiny Heart Pin
$12
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Women's Fashion
Alexis
Alia Dress
$484
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Alexis Cocktail Dresses
Kate Spade
So Well Composed Assorted Pen Set
$20
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Stationery
MinkPink
Fearless Coat
$179
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more MinkPink Coats
Free People
Marilyn Kitten Heels
$128
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Free People Boots
Jerome Dreyfuss
Remi Circle Bag
$535
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Jerome Dreyfuss Shoulder Bags
shopbop.com Day Dresses
STYLEKEEPERS Girl Next Door Dress
$162
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Day Dresses
Free People
Mixed Faux Fur Bomber
$148
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Free People Fur Coats
Courreges
Striped Turtleneck
$430
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Courreges Turtlenecks
Edie Parker Rainbow Keychain
Madewell Ski Chevron Camp Sock Set of 3
Kate Spade Black Stripe Umbrella
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Starland Joggers
Fendi Roma Book
Gorjana Super Star Necklace
Slant Collections Champagne Please Bell
Yosi Samra Rose Faux Fur Slides
Marc Jacobs Snapshot Cross Body Bag
Sandy Liang Champ Top
Iphoria Nail Polish Rainbow iPhone X Case
Baggu Phone Sling
Loeffler Randall Laurel Open Toe Mules
Jennifer Behr Velvet Ponywrap
Aquazzura Powder Puff Flats
Free People Movement Cardio Jogger Pants
Quay Mia Bella Sunglasses
Free People Kolby Brushed Fringe Scarf
Brixton Ashland Cap
Kenzo Tiger Crest Texting Gloves
PJ Salvage Deerly Loved Flannel PJ Set
CalPak Astyll Carry On
Charlotte Olympia Bruce Candle
Endless Rose Striped Midi Dress
Free People Furry Bomber Jacket
Dolce Vita Elana Stretch Booties
Marni Earring Petals and Strass
Kate Spade 2018 Paris Agenda
Loeffler Randall Mini Knot Tote
BB Dakota Debra Sweater
ONE by STYLEKEEPERS Modern Vintage Top
9
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsGift GuideHolidayShopbopShopping