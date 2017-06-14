6/14/17 6/14/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Nickelodeon Gigi Hadid's Nickelodeon Sweatshirt Get a Load of Gigi Hadid's Sweatshirt, and Let the Childhood Memories Come Flooding Back June 14, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Leave it to Gigi Hadid to walk out of the house in jeans and a slashed hoodie and make all her fans smile. While the supermodel's definitely into monogrammed clothing, she often opts for graphic prints or slogan tops that feel just as personal — even without her own name on them. Her latest Nickelodeon Studios sweatshirt is an excellent example. As soon as we saw it, we thought back to simple Saturday mornings of Rocket Power and Cap'n Crunch. (Thanks, Gigi). Her piece, while casual, is also one of those items we now have to have, just to jazz up our own street style every once in a while. Scroll to see how Gigi elevated her look with the miniature Stalvey bag she's been toting all week and Stuart Weitzman Clingy booties, then shop for a few inspired throwback designs to add to your closet. RelatedGigi Hadid Serves Up a Dose of Nostalgia With This ‘90s TV Show T-Shirt Shop Brands Forever 21 · Urban Outfitters · Stuart Weitzman Image Source: Getty Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau Image Source: Getty / Tal Rubin Image Source: Getty / Tal Rubin Vintage 1990 Nickelodeon Studios Property of Crew Crew Neck Sweater ($75) Vintage 1990 Nickelodeon Studios Property of Crew Crew Neck Sweater $75 from ebay.com Buy Now Redbubble Nickelodeon Logo Pullover Hoodie ($50) Redbubble Nickelodeon Logo Pullover Hoodie $50 from redbubble.com Buy Now Nickelodeon Television Channel T-Shirt ($16) Nickelodeon Television Channel T-Shirt $16 from bonanza.com Buy Now Forever 21 + Nickelodeon Cartoon Cropped Tee ($16) Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Nickelodeon Cartoon Cropped Tee $15.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Tees Urban Outfitters Nickelodeon Splat Long Sleeve Tee ($38) Urban Outfitters Nickelodeon Splat Long Sleeve Tee $38 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tees Redbubble Ultimate Nickelodeon Nicktoons Pullover Hoodies ($51) Redbubble Ultimate Nickelodeon Nicktoons Pullover Hoodies $51 from redbubble.com Buy Now Gigi HadidCelebrity Street StyleSweatshirtsGet The LookNickelodeonTopsModelsCelebrity StyleStuart WeitzmanShopping