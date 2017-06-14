Get a Load of Gigi Hadid's Sweatshirt, and Let the Childhood Memories Come Flooding Back

Leave it to Gigi Hadid to walk out of the house in jeans and a slashed hoodie and make all her fans smile. While the supermodel's definitely into monogrammed clothing, she often opts for graphic prints or slogan tops that feel just as personal — even without her own name on them. Her latest Nickelodeon Studios sweatshirt is an excellent example.

As soon as we saw it, we thought back to simple Saturday mornings of Rocket Power and Cap'n Crunch. (Thanks, Gigi). Her piece, while casual, is also one of those items we now have to have, just to jazz up our own street style every once in a while. Scroll to see how Gigi elevated her look with the miniature Stalvey bag she's been toting all week and Stuart Weitzman Clingy booties, then shop for a few inspired throwback designs to add to your closet.