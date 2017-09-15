Gigi Hadid's Shoe Change Has Everything to Do With Her Boyfriend's Outfit

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik mastered couple style just as soon as they confirmed they were dating in 2015. Two years later, they show no signs of letting up on their look. To prove our point, just check out their coordinated outfits when they stepped out for the evening in New York City. Gigi was wearing the same slashed denim, gray cropped sweatshirt, and hoop earrings she had on earlier in the day, but for date night, she made a notable shoe switch.

Initially, Gigi styled her ensemble with pointed-toe glitter booties, but once Zayn put on his Balenciaga sweater, she changed into her cherry-red Dr. Martens boots (she's also got a pair in yellow) to match the stripe across his chest. Even harder to catch? The fact that Zayn was wearing the purple lenses Gigi sported in the afternoon. If that's not the best casual fashion collaboration you've ever seen, then tell us, what is? Read on to swoon over Gigi and Zayn's clothing swap, then shop their basics.