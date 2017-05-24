 Skip Nav
The 1 Turtleneck Gigi Hadid Will Not Take Off, No Matter the Season

Gigi Hadid's Stephanie Rad Turtleneck

The 1 Turtleneck Gigi Hadid Will Not Take Off, No Matter the Season

"Gigi Hadid will not take off this turtleneck," New York-based designer Stephanie Rad told me as she walked me through her line of neutral basics. As soon as I reached out to touch the ivory sweater, I knew why. It was butter soft and just oversize enough, providing that slouchy I'd-sleep-in-this fit. Stephanie wasn't lying. Gigi travels around the world, from New York to Milan, in the piece — and she even lounges in it at home.

While you can trust Gigi Hadid's closet staples to be of good quality, a handful of other stars and models are shopping the same ones from Stephanie's collection. And here's the thing about her line of blazers, trousers, and simple dresses: they're versatile, with a twist.

One of my favorite things about Stephanie's clothes is the mixed-metal hardware she finishes them with. The buttons on her jackets are silver and gold, and even her zippers are two-toned. It provides an extra glimmer for these looks, and it's become Stephanie's signature. If you need further convincing that Stephanie Rad is worth splurging on — for ridiculously elevated, well-tailored wardrobe necessities — read on to see all her celebrity fans and the designs they're rocking.

Gigi Hadid's a Fan of the Oversize Turtleneck
Gigi Hadid's a Fan of the Oversize Turtleneck
Stephanie Rad Oversized Collar Turtleneck ($850)

Stephanie Rad Oversized Collar Turtleneck
$850
from stephanierad.com
Buy Now
The 1 Turtleneck Gigi Hadid Will Not Take Off, No Matter the Season
Olivia Culpo Loves the Slick Leather Leggings

Stephanie Rad 4-Pocket Leather Pant ($1,190)

Stephanie Rad 4-Pocket Leather Pant
$1,190
from stephanierad.com
Buy Now
And She's a Fan of the Mockneck Dress, Too
And She's a Fan of the Mockneck Dress, Too
Stephanie Rad Mock Neck Dress ($550)

Stephanie Rad Mock Neck Dress
$550
from stephanierad.com
Buy Now
Lottie Moss Also Owns the Minidress in Black

Stephanie Rad Mock Neck Dress ($550)

Stephanie Rad Mock Neck Dress
$550
from stephanierad.com
Buy Now
Joan Smalls Wears Her Gray Overalls Undone
Joan Smalls Wears Her Gray Overalls Undone
Stephanie Rad Overalls ($800)

Stephanie Rad Overalls
$800
from stephanierad.com
Buy Now
While Model Winnie Harlow Keeps Them Secured
While Model Winnie Harlow Keeps Them Secured
Stephanie Rad Overalls ($800)

Stephanie Rad Overalls
$800
from stephanierad.com
Buy Now
Meanwhile, Demi Lovato Is a Fan of the Gladiator Blazer and Pants Set

