41 Times Gigi Hadid Proved Sneakers Were Way Hotter Than High Heels

Sure, Gigi Hadid knows how to dress up when the occasion calls for it, but when she's off the clock, you can bet it's sneakers that Gigi is slipping into. Whether she's headed out on a date or keeping it weekend casual, the model clearly has a thing for sporty kicks, and we can't get enough!

While Gigi sometimes plays favorites — she's racking up the hours in those Adidas Superstars — there are still plenty of cool footwear options in her rotation. Just read on for 41 times Gigi proved that sneakers are truly a girl's best friend, and shop a few of her favorite styles too!

Gigi Hadid Found the Little Black Bag That Magically Goes With Everything

Wearing Ash platforms.
Wearing Ash platform sneakers.
Wearing Yeezy Boosts.
Wearing Lacoste Rene platforms.
Wearing Nike Lunar Flyknits
Wearing Adidas Superstars.
Wearing Adidas Supercolor Superstars.
Wearing Ash platform sneakers.
Wearing Adidas Superstars.
Wearing Adidas Campus Sneakers.
Wering Nike Lunar Flyknits.
Wearing Nike Lunar Flyknits.
Wearing Adidas Superstars.
Wearing Nike Airmax Sneakers.
Wearing Yeezy Boosts.
Wearing Adidas Superstars.
Wearing Adidas Superstars.
Wearing Adidas Stan Smiths.
Wearing Giuseppe Zanotti Rebel Angel sneakers.
Wearing Converse.
Wearing Adidas Superstars.
Wearing Yeezy Boosts.
Wearing Lacoste Rene platforms.
Wearing Vans Old School Zip Sneakers.
Wearing Ash wedge sneakers.
Wearing Nike Flyknits.
Wearing Adidas Supercolor Superstars.
Wearing Nike Lunar Flyknits.
Wearing Adidas Superstars.
Wearing Saucony running shoes.
Wearing Ash platform sneakers.
