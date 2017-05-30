5/30/17 5/30/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow Carrying a Celine Bag It Took Gwyneth Paltrow Less Than 1 Second to Name Her Favorite Designer Bag May 30, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 208 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. When we spoke to Gwyneth Paltrow on the red carpet in NYC, the only accessory she had on was her Frederique Constant smartwatch. Fitting, since the actress and businesswoman was promoting her new collaboration with the brand. "It's the first time I'm wearing it!" she said excitedly, showing off her sleek timepiece. Gwyneth told us she'd use it to jazz up any LBD, describing its special details: "I think this is a black face with some diamonds on it, so that's a nice evening look." Though she's a natural when it comes to mastering outfits at fancy events, we had to ask about her laid-back yet sophisticated street style — and that's when another major accessory came into play: her handbags."I tend to have Céline bags a lot. I carry them a lot," she said quickly. After a little digging, we discovered that Gwyneth's go-to design is a cobalt-blue luggage tote, but she's got some neutral options too. Read on to see shots of Gwyneth with her Céline, which just might convince you to invest in one (or a similar silhouette). RelatedThe Right Backpack For You — Based on Your Favorite Designer BagJust the Right Handbag For Your Zodiac Sign44 of Gwyneth Paltrow's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever Shop Brands Celine · Versace · Saint Laurent · 3.1 Phillip Lim · Victoria Beckham · Kate Spade · Sophie Hulme Image Source: Getty Image Source: Getty / starzfly/Bauer-Griffin Gwyneth carried her white-and-black Céline bag at the airport, wearing a colorblock cardigan and baggy trousers. Image Source: Getty / GVK/Bauer-Griffin Gwyneth's favorite Céline, the luggage tote, works well with breezy button-downs and printed shorts. Image Source: Getty / GVK/Bauer-Griffin It jazzes up a simple denim and shirt combo. Image Source: Getty / GVK/Bauer-Griffin It's the perfect airport bag, allowing you to pack all your essentials and brightening up cozy, neutral separates. Celine Small Tie Tote $2150 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Celine Duffels & Totes Celine Large Phantom Tote $1595 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Celine Duffels & Totes Celine Tricolor Micro Luggage Tote $1745 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Celine Duffels & Totes Celine Small Belt Bag $1745 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Celine Duffels & Totes Celine Medium Trapeze Tote $1095 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Celine Duffels & Totes Celine Black and White Bullhide Nano Luggage Handbag (New with Tags) $2,599 $2,399 from LUXE | DH Buy Now See more Celine Duffels & Totes Celine Medium Trapeze Bag $1095 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Celine Bags Versace 'Palazzo' square tote $2037 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Versace Duffels & Totes Kohl's Duffels & Totes REED Track Convertible Tote $109 from Kohl's Buy Now See more Kohl's Duffels & Totes Saint Laurent baby 'Sac de Jour' tote $2650 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Duffels & Totes 3.1 Phillip Lim Pashli Mini Satchel $795 $636 from Blue & Cream Buy Now See more 3.1 Phillip Lim Satchels Victoria Beckham Dark Nude Leather Small Cube Bag $1100 from Forzieri Buy Now See more Victoria Beckham Clutches Kate Spade Chelsea Square Hayden Bag $195 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Kate Spade Satchels QVC Duffels & Totes H by Halston Pebble Leather Tote Handbag $106.72 from QVC Buy Now See more QVC Duffels & Totes Sophie Hulme Saddle Leather Square Albion Tote $627 from Forzieri Buy Now See more Sophie Hulme Duffels & Totes Share this post Celebrity Street StyleFashion InterviewPopsugar InterviewsCelineGet The LookCelebrity StyleBagsShoppingGwyneth Paltrow