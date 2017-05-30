It Took Gwyneth Paltrow Less Than 1 Second to Name Her Favorite Designer Bag

When we spoke to Gwyneth Paltrow on the red carpet in NYC, the only accessory she had on was her Frederique Constant smartwatch. Fitting, since the actress and businesswoman was promoting her new collaboration with the brand. "It's the first time I'm wearing it!" she said excitedly, showing off her sleek timepiece. Gwyneth told us she'd use it to jazz up any LBD, describing its special details: "I think this is a black face with some diamonds on it, so that's a nice evening look."

Though she's a natural when it comes to mastering outfits at fancy events, we had to ask about her laid-back yet sophisticated street style — and that's when another major accessory came into play: her handbags."I tend to have Céline bags a lot. I carry them a lot," she said quickly. After a little digging, we discovered that Gwyneth's go-to design is a cobalt-blue luggage tote, but she's got some neutral options too. Read on to see shots of Gwyneth with her Céline, which just might convince you to invest in one (or a similar silhouette).