It Took Gwyneth Paltrow Less Than 1 Second to Name Her Favorite Designer Bag

Gwyneth Paltrow Carrying a Celine Bag

When we spoke to Gwyneth Paltrow on the red carpet in NYC, the only accessory she had on was her Frederique Constant smartwatch. Fitting, since the actress and businesswoman was promoting her new collaboration with the brand. "It's the first time I'm wearing it!" she said excitedly, showing off her sleek timepiece. Gwyneth told us she'd use it to jazz up any LBD, describing its special details: "I think this is a black face with some diamonds on it, so that's a nice evening look."

Though she's a natural when it comes to mastering outfits at fancy events, we had to ask about her laid-back yet sophisticated street style — and that's when another major accessory came into play: her handbags."I tend to have Céline bags a lot. I carry them a lot," she said quickly. After a little digging, we discovered that Gwyneth's go-to design is a cobalt-blue luggage tote, but she's got some neutral options too. Read on to see shots of Gwyneth with her Céline, which just might convince you to invest in one (or a similar silhouette).

Image Source: Getty
Gwyneth carried her white-and-black Céline bag at the airport, wearing a colorblock cardigan and baggy trousers.
Image Source: Getty / starzfly/Bauer-Griffin

Gwyneth carried her white-and-black Céline bag at the airport, wearing a colorblock cardigan and baggy trousers.

Gwyneth's favorite Céline, the luggage tote, works well with breezy button-downs and printed shorts.
Image Source: Getty / GVK/Bauer-Griffin

Gwyneth's favorite Céline, the luggage tote, works well with breezy button-downs and printed shorts.

It jazzes up a simple denim and shirt combo.
Image Source: Getty / GVK/Bauer-Griffin

It jazzes up a simple denim and shirt combo.

It's the perfect airport bag, allowing you to pack all your essentials and brightening up cozy, neutral separates.
Image Source: Getty / GVK/Bauer-Griffin

It's the perfect airport bag, allowing you to pack all your essentials and brightening up cozy, neutral separates.

Celine
Small Tie Tote
$2150
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Celine Duffels & Totes
Celine
Large Phantom Tote
$1595
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Celine Duffels & Totes
Celine
Tricolor Micro Luggage Tote
$1745
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Celine Duffels & Totes
Celine
Small Belt Bag
$1745
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Celine Duffels & Totes
Celine
Medium Trapeze Tote
$1095
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Celine Duffels & Totes
Celine
Black and White Bullhide Nano Luggage Handbag (New with Tags)
$2,599 $2,399
from LUXE | DH
Buy Now See more Celine Duffels & Totes
Celine
Medium Trapeze Bag
$1095
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Celine Bags
Versace
'Palazzo' square tote
$2037
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Versace Duffels & Totes
Kohl's Duffels & Totes
REED Track Convertible Tote
$109
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Duffels & Totes
Saint Laurent
baby 'Sac de Jour' tote
$2650
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Duffels & Totes
3.1 Phillip Lim
Pashli Mini Satchel
$795 $636
from Blue & Cream
Buy Now See more 3.1 Phillip Lim Satchels
Victoria Beckham
Dark Nude Leather Small Cube Bag
$1100
from Forzieri
Buy Now See more Victoria Beckham Clutches
Kate Spade
Chelsea Square Hayden Bag
$195
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Satchels
QVC Duffels & Totes
H by Halston Pebble Leather Tote Handbag
$106.72
from QVC
Buy Now See more QVC Duffels & Totes
Sophie Hulme
Saddle Leather Square Albion Tote
$627
from Forzieri
Buy Now See more Sophie Hulme Duffels & Totes
