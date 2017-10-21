 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
19 Things to Wear For Your Happiest Year Ever
Halloween
Time Out — H&M Has the Cutest Halloween Costumes We've Ever Seen
Must Haves
All the Fabulous, Wondrous Things Our Editors Are Shopping This October
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration

H&M designer collaborations are always highly anticipated. There was Balmain, Kenzo, Karl Lagerfeld, Alexander Wang, Versace — the list goes on. And now it's Erdem's turn. You know, the London-based fashion house that's dressed everyone from Keira Knightley to Kate Middleton herself.

Erdem joined forces with H&M to launch a collection for women, and for the first time, a collection for men too (grab your SO for this one!). The pieces will be in select stores and online on Nov. 22. Although that is still, unfortunately, a month away, you can get a sneak peek ahead at the romantic dresses, suits, tops, and shoes that'll be offered. You'll also have to check out photographer Michal Pudelka's series of family style portraits for the brand's new campaign and the short film created by film visionary Baz Luhrmann.

Related
H&M's Best-Kept Shopping Secrets, From a Former Employee
Video
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
75
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Designer CollaborationsFashion NewsErdemDesignersCollectionsBaz LuhrmannH&M
Fall Fashion
15 Editor-Approved Fall Essentials From H&M — All Under $50
by Macy Cate Williams
Kendall and Kylie Topshop Lingerie Collection
Fashion News
Kendall and Kylie's Sexy Lingerie Line For Topshop Will Sell Out Before You Know It
by Marina Liao
Style Your Child's Halloween Costume With Everyday Pieces
Halloween
Halloween Add-Ons Your Kids Will Love Even After the Candy Is Gone
by Amanda Murray paid for by H&M
Meghan Markle Red Floral Erdem Dress
The Royals
Before Meghan Markle Even Stepped Out of the Car, We Fell in Love With Her Dress
by Marina Liao
Claire Foy's Dress at Golden Globes 2017
Award Season
Claire Foy's Globes Dress Made Us Think of "Josie Grossie" and Totally Made Our Night
by Hannah Weil McKinley
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds