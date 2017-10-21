See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration

H&M designer collaborations are always highly anticipated. There was Balmain, Kenzo, Karl Lagerfeld, Alexander Wang, Versace — the list goes on. And now it's Erdem's turn. You know, the London-based fashion house that's dressed everyone from Keira Knightley to Kate Middleton herself.

Erdem joined forces with H&M to launch a collection for women, and for the first time, a collection for men too (grab your SO for this one!). The pieces will be in select stores and online on Nov. 22. Although that is still, unfortunately, a month away, you can get a sneak peek ahead at the romantic dresses, suits, tops, and shoes that'll be offered. You'll also have to check out photographer Michal Pudelka's series of family style portraits for the brand's new campaign and the short film created by film visionary Baz Luhrmann.