This DJ-Turned-Designer Created the Most Covetable Dresses of the Summer
Kate Middleton
I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Significance of Leonardo DiCaprio's Hawaiian Shirt 20 Years Later
Street Style
11 Sophisticated Crop Top Outfits That Can Even Work For the Office
This DJ-Turned-Designer Created the Most Covetable Dresses of the Summer

You probably know Harley Viera-Newton from her DJ stints at various fashion events, but she has since added designer to her résumé with her own label, HVN. We first fell in love with the brand when we spotted Selena Gomez wearing its Falling Floral dress accessorized with a matching neckerchief at Coachella.

Selena even went on to wear another design for her "Bad Liar" music video — and she isn't the only celebrity who's a fan of the label's vintage-inspired dresses. It girl Alexa Chung and model Lily Aldridge have also professed their love for these adorable frocks. With their retro feel, cinched waistlines, and fun prints (think: cherries and gingham), these dresses are sure to get you in the mood for Summer. Ahead, see which celebrities have been spotted in the collection and shop the dresses.

