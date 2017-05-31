This DJ-Turned-Designer Created the Most Covetable Dresses of the Summer

You probably know Harley Viera-Newton from her DJ stints at various fashion events, but she has since added designer to her résumé with her own label, HVN. We first fell in love with the brand when we spotted Selena Gomez wearing its Falling Floral dress accessorized with a matching neckerchief at Coachella.

Selena even went on to wear another design for her "Bad Liar" music video — and she isn't the only celebrity who's a fan of the label's vintage-inspired dresses. It girl Alexa Chung and model Lily Aldridge have also professed their love for these adorable frocks. With their retro feel, cinched waistlines, and fun prints (think: cherries and gingham), these dresses are sure to get you in the mood for Summer. Ahead, see which celebrities have been spotted in the collection and shop the dresses.