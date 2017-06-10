Hailey Baldwin Just Wore the Ultimate "Look at Me" Bikini in Miami

When Hailey Baldwin wore a neon pink Solid + Striped bikini on vacation, we were immediately struck by how it flattered her tan. "We need one of those in our swim drawer," we thought to ourselves. It turns out Hailey's got the same suit in bright yellow, too. She showed off the Elle design with denim cutoffs, Adidas Stan Smiths, mirrored sunglasses, and a handful of golden jewels in Miami. This time around, Hailey was just as glowing and gorgeous, fully convincing us to invest in an electric piece for the Summer. Scroll to get inspired and then get to shopping.