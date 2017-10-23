12 Halloween Costume Ideas You Can Pull Together With a Bandana

If you need to pull together a last-minute Halloween costume or just don't feel like trying so hard this year, know that one accessory can do wonders. Not only are bandanas a versatile style trend, but they're also perfect as costume centerpieces. And the best part? You probably already own one (or five). If not, they're easy to find and cheap to buy, and you can keep sporting it post-holiday.

Look ahead to see which easy Halloween costume ideas you can rock with a bandana. When in doubt, tie it up!