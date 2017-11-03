20 Standout Heels That Will Have Everyone Turning Heads at Your Holiday Party

If you're searching for the perfect holiday party outfit this year, don't forget to pick up a pair of pretty shoes. Whether you're wearing a simple black jumpsuit or a bright sequin dress, you can can instantly take your look to the next level by rocking some killer heels. To save you time during this busy season, we did the shopping for you and found some festive pumps. From velvet to glitter to suede choices, take a look at our favorites.