6/02/17 6/02/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Shopping Honeymoon Swimsuits 2017 18 Sexy Swimsuits For Your Honeymoon, Because Now Is the Time to Flaunt It June 2, 2017 by Rebecca Brown 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If your nuptials are coming up and there's a warm-weather honeymoon in sight, then that probably means you're on the hunt for a new swimsuit. Something that screams "I just got married" while also also being slightly more salacious than you're used to (come on, it's your honeymoon). Whether you want something traditionally white, or are looking for a revealing monokini, we have 18 suits for you to check out. Shop Brands Private Party · Blue Life · Beach Riot · Fashion to Figure · L-Space · Kenneth Cole · Miraclesuit · Warehouse · Wolfwhistle · Asos · PrettyLittleThing · Marysia Swim · Beach Bunny · Solid & Striped Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Private Party Bride One-Piece Be proud that you just got hitched and share it with the world. This Private Party Bride One Piece ($99) will help you tell everyone. Private Party Bride One Piece $99 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Private Party Bride Beach Riot Brazil Bikini Top and Bottom The Beach Riot Brazil Bikini Top ($150) and bottom ($70) features a high neck with on-trend tassle fringe on the bottom. Beach Riot Brazil Bikini Top $150 from SwimSpot Buy Now See more Beach Riot Two-Piece Swimwear bottom $70 from swimspot.com Buy Now ASOS Square Cut-Out Plunge Halter Swimsuit The ASOS Square Cut Out Plunge Halter Swimsuit ($51) has a plunging neckline and cutout panels through the waist. Asos Square Cut Out Plunge Halter Swimsuit $51 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear Becca Swim Color Play One-Piece Sheer Crochet Swimsuit No need to wear white only. You can be just as celebratory in the Becca Swim Color Play One Piece Sheer Crochet Swimsuit ($118). Lord & Taylor One-Piece Swimwear Becca Swim Color Play One Piece Sheer Crochet Swimsuit $118 $70.80 from Lord & Taylor Buy Now See more Lord & Taylor One-Piece Swimwear Plus Size Women's Ashley Graham Actriz Bikini Top and Bottom Sparkling beads punctuate both the Plus Size Women's Ashley Graham Actriz Bikini Top ($80) and bottom ($36).. Nordstrom Plus Swimwear Plus Size Women's Ashley Graham Actriz Bikini Top $80 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Plus Swimwear Nordstrom Plus Swimwear Plus Size Women's Ashley Graham Jefa Bikini Bottoms $36 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Plus Swimwear Kenneth Cole Sheer Satisfaction Lattice Hi-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit Criss-crossing details and a halter-style neck make this Kenneth Cole Sheer Satisfaction Lattice Hi-Neck One Piece Swimsuit ($110) a guaranteed attention-grabber. Kenneth Cole Sheer Satisfaction Lattice Hi-Neck One Piece Swimsuit $110 from South Moon Under Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole One-Piece Swimwear Solid & Striped The Bailey One-Piece Channel your inner Pretty Woman in this Solid & Striped The Bailey One Piece ($158). Solid & Striped The Bailey One Piece $158 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Solid & Striped One-Piece Swimwear Blue Life Bridal Ruffle Plunge Swimsuit Ruffle details, a plunging neckline, and cutout back make this Blue Life Bridal Ruffle Plunge Swimsuit ($191) a winner. Blue Life Bridal Ruffle Plunge Swimsuit $191 from Asos Buy Now See more Blue Life Bride Beach Bunny Tequila Sunrise Long Line Bralette Bikini Top Metallic details make the Beach Bunny Tequila Sunrise Long Line Bralette Bikini Top ($132) and bottom ($121) ultra sexy. Beach Bunny Tequila Sunrise Long Line Bralette Bikini Top $132 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Beach Bunny Two-Piece Swimwear Beach Bunny Tequila Sunrise Skimpy Bikini Bottom $121 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Beach Bunny Two-Piece Swimwear Fashion to Figure Marcela Lace-Up Swimsuit Criss-cross details at the braline make this Fashion to Figure Marcela Lace Up Swimsuit ($79) ultra sexy for a honeymoon. Fashion to Figure Marcela Lace Up Swimsuit $78.90 $55.23 from Fashion to Figure Buy Now See more Fashion to Figure Plus Swimwear Black and White Blocked Monokini This Yandy Black and White Blocked Monokini ($44) has a V-neck and open sides. Yandy Black and White Blocked Monokini $44 from yandy.com Buy Now Marysia Swim Mott Cutout Maillot The Marysia Swim Mott Cutout Maillot ($339) is the epitome of swimsuit perfection. Marysia Swim Mott Cutout Maillot $339 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Marysia Swim One-Piece Swimwear L-Space Wild Side One-Piece Women's Swimsuit Show off your backside in all sorts of ways when you wear the L-Space Wild Side One-Piece Women's Swimsuit ($139). L-Space Wild Side One-Piece Women's Swimsuits One Piece $139 from Zappos Buy Now See more L-Space One-Piece Swimwear PrettyLittleThing Cut-Out Swimsuit This PrettyLittleThing Cut Out Swimsuit ($38) is red hot and features criss-crossed front straps and side cutouts. PrettyLittleThing Cut Out Swimsuit $38 from Asos Buy Now See more PrettyLittleThing One-Piece Swimwear Warehouse Stripe Bardot Swimsuit This Warehouse Stripe Bardot Swimsuit ($64) will definitely give off pin-up vibes. Warehouse Stripe Bardot Swimsuit $64 from Asos Buy Now See more Warehouse One-Piece Swimwear Miraclesuit Solid Semi-Sheer One-Piece Sheer panels and an asymmetrical neckline make the Miraclesuit Solid Semi-Sheer One-Piece ($162) a hot choice. Miraclesuit Solid Semi-Sheer One-Piece $162 from Lord & Taylor Buy Now See more Miraclesuit One-Piece Swimwear Wolfwhistle Wolf & Whistle Plunge Swimsuit The Wolfwhistle Wolf & Whistle Plunge Swimsuit ($49) boasts a plunging neckline and sleek belt at the waist. Wolfwhistle Wolf & Whistle Plunge Swimsuit B-F Cup $49 from Asos Buy Now See more Wolfwhistle One-Piece Swimwear Montce Swim Black Cut-Out Monokini If you want a cutout monokini the Montce Swim Black Cut-Out Monokini ($198) is definitely it. CoutureCandy One-Piece Swimwear Montce Swim - Black Cut-Out Monokini $198 $188.10 from CoutureCandy Buy Now See more CoutureCandy One-Piece Swimwear Share this post SwimwearHoneymoonWedding