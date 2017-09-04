Birthday Girl Beyoncé Is the Definition of a Trendsetter

There's a reason Beyoncé often goes by the nickname Queen Bey: not only is the multitalented star the definition of fierce, she's also a fashion trendsetter. Many times we've spotted a jaw-dropping looks grace the red carpet, only to realize later on B rocked it first.

So which styles did Beyoncé — who celebrates her birthday today! — pretty much make happen? Read on to find out.

— additional reporting by Randy Miller