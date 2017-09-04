 Skip Nav
Beyoncé Knowles
10 Outfits Beyoncé Wore That the World Will Never Forget
Fashion Week
76 People Every Fashion Girl Should Be Following on Snapchat
Street Style
28 Different Looks You Can Achieve With 1 Leather Jacket
Birthday Girl Beyoncé Is the Definition of a Trendsetter

There's a reason Beyoncé often goes by the nickname Queen Bey: not only is the multitalented star the definition of fierce, she's also a fashion trendsetter. Many times we've spotted a jaw-dropping looks grace the red carpet, only to realize later on B rocked it first.

So which styles did Beyoncé — who celebrates her birthday today! — pretty much make happen? Read on to find out.

— additional reporting by Randy Miller

Statement-Making Gloves
Hot Mama Dresses
Barely There Gowns
Sexy Gowns
Onstage Leotards
All-Over Sparkle
Leggy Minis
Courtside Heels
