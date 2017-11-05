How to Clean Your Sneakers So They Look Brand New Again

It is inevitable: your tennis shoes are going to get dirty, even if you are a sneaker snob. Dirt and puddles are everywhere, and you are bound to step in some eventually, even if you are being really (really) careful. Not to worry; we've come up with an easy step-by-step guide to taking care of your athletic footwear, which requires little effort and, best yet, little money. So next time you put on your sneakers, they will look like you just bought them.