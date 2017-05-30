I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty

When the idea of dressing up like Kate Middleton came up, I instantly jumped at the chance because a) the duchess's regal wardrobe could put anyone else's to shame, and b) her style is drastically different than mine. You see, I'm a jeans and t-shirt kind of gal, so the prospect of wearing knee-length dresses and long coats was very intriguing and possibly challenging. Unlike Kate, my outfits err on the rock 'n' roll side of the fashion spectrum and my everyday look usually consists of some combination of a bomber jacket, tee, jeans, and a pair of sneakers.

For some reason, I thought wearing these outfits might also somehow magically improve my posture and etiquette skills, but spoiler: I still slouched. (My mind instantly goes to that moment in The Princess Diaries when Mia Thermopolis learns how to wave like a queen.) While I didn't learn how to wave like a queen or walk any straighter, I did feel a whole lot chicer navigating the streets of New York in these outfits.

Since Kate is someone the fashion world pays quite a lot of attention to, I instantly knew which of her looks I wanted to re-create. From her famous baby blue polka-dot hospital dress to a classic structured coat, scroll on to see four ensembles I re-created to channel my inner Kate Middleton.