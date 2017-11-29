38 Holiday Style Tips From Kate Middleton and the Rest of the Royals

It seems like every year, right around the start of Winter, we begin to source the royals for all our style inspiration. There's something about their glittering, glamorous dresses and the way they coordinate color that feels festive, just in time for the holidays. Why just admire Kate Middleton, Crown Princess Victoria, Queen Letizia, and the rest of this regal bunch from afar when we can try their looks out for ourselves when we attend our holiday parties?

These ladies know how to work a red carpet, playing up their eye-catching dresses with jewels that add just the right amount of glow. They choose bold silhouettes that are ladylike but often subtly sexy — a look we aim for when we go out.

Read on for 38 fashionable ensembles our favorite royals have worn, all of which are totally appropriate for the swanky soirées you might attend to ring in the New Year. Here's fair warning: you're going to be the center of attention.