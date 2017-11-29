 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
38 Holiday Style Tips From Kate Middleton and the Rest of the Royals
Victoria's Secret
Every Single Sexy Runway Look From the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
fashion diversity
Something's Missing From the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and You Already Know What It Is
Victoria's Secret
Forget the Runway, the Angels Had the Best Time Backstage
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
38 Holiday Style Tips From Kate Middleton and the Rest of the Royals

It seems like every year, right around the start of Winter, we begin to source the royals for all our style inspiration. There's something about their glittering, glamorous dresses and the way they coordinate color that feels festive, just in time for the holidays. Why just admire Kate Middleton, Crown Princess Victoria, Queen Letizia, and the rest of this regal bunch from afar when we can try their looks out for ourselves when we attend our holiday parties?

These ladies know how to work a red carpet, playing up their eye-catching dresses with jewels that add just the right amount of glow. They choose bold silhouettes that are ladylike but often subtly sexy — a look we aim for when we go out.

Read on for 38 fashionable ensembles our favorite royals have worn, all of which are totally appropriate for the swanky soirées you might attend to ring in the New Year. Here's fair warning: you're going to be the center of attention.

Related
Need a Holiday Party Outfit? Amal Clooney's at Your Service
When It Comes to the Holiday Season, There’s No Such Thing as Too Much Sparkle
Find a Material That’ll Catch the Light in Photographs, Helping You Glow
Dresses That Come Complete With Matching Boleros Are Too Elegant to Feel Outdated
Diamonds and a Red Dress Are a Winning Combination
'Tis the Season to Perfectly Match Your Heels to Your Dress
Don’t Let the Weather Put a Damper on Your Evening — Wear the Dress You Love So Much Anyway
Hold Onto Your Designer Dresses — They’ll Be That Much Cooler Once They’re Vintage
Have a Neutral Furry Stole on Hand to Cover Your Cocktail Dresses
. . . And Your Longer Gowns
Embroidery Is Just as Playful and Unique as Sequins
If It’s Cold, Top Your Sequined Dress With a Furry Coat
You’ll Always Feel Like a Pretty, Pretty Princess in Sugary Pink
Forget the LBD — You’ll Be the Center of Attention in a Little White Dress and Black Tights
A Subtle Leg Slit Still Feels Modest on a Long-Sleeved Maxi Design
But If You Feel Like Taking a Risk, Show Off Those Toned Legs With Confidence
When Choosing Between Silver and Gold Statement Jewelry, Go For the Latter to Play Up Your Glow
Channeling a Disney Princess Is Never a Bad Idea
Sometimes a Statement Strap Stands Out More Than Jewelry
Gloves, Gloves, Why Not Gloves? In Black OR White
A Metallic Green Will Attract All Eyes
Never Underestimate a Three-Piece Set For an Evening Out — You'll Get Ready Superquickly
Don’t Skimp on the Glitz and the Glamour — Go All Out With a Gatsby-Inspired ‘Do
Holding Onto a Box Clutch Looks Way More Elegant Than a Slouchy Bag
Mute a Bright Color Like Coral With Light Pink Accessories
Don’t Be Afraid of a Trendy Bell Sleeve
A Little Lace Can Go a Long Way
If You’re Rewearing One of Your Favorite Looks, Jazz It Up With a Little Bling
You’ll Be the Coolest Girl at the Party by Proving You Can Master Simple Styling Tricks — Like Mixing Navy and Black
If You Love a LBD, Find One in a Standout Cut
A Bold One-Shoulder Design Will Steal the Show
Contrast! If You're Surrounded in Red, Be the Belle of the Ball in Blue
7
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holiday FashionWinter FashionStyle TipsThe RoyalsStyle How ToRed CarpetWinterHolidayCelebrity StyleDresses
Holiday Fashion
17 Statement Necklaces That Will Instantly Elevate Your Holiday Party Outfit
by Krista Jones
Pictures of Meghan Markle Through the Years
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's Road to Becoming Royalty, in 18 Pictures
by Kelsie Gibson
Plus-Size Holiday Dresses
Holiday Fashion
Attention, Curvy Girls: These 15 Stylish Dresses Are Perfect For the Holidays
by Krista Jones
Puma Glitter Sneakers
Holiday Fashion
These Glittery Sneakers Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Holiday Heels
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Who Are Princess Diana's Siblings?
The Royals
Learn More About Princess Diana's Siblings — and How They're Keeping Her Memory Alive
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds