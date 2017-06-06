How to Fake the Vintage Look Without Really Trying

When poppy '60s prints meet your Converse sneakers and that hot new Gucci bag, the resulting look is eclectic. But just because you've got the vintage look, doesn't mean you actually thrifted your entire outfit from the shop on the corner. If you want to save yourself from rummaging through the racks of decades past, tap the bloggers for a few tips and tricks. Below we rounded up 25 ideas for creating an ensemble with retro flair, all of which you can accomplish with many of the items you've got at home.