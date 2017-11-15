 Skip Nav
How Nurses Celebrate the Holidays

POPSUGAR / paid for by / White House Black Market

3 Selfless Nurses Share How They Spread Joy and Celebrate the Holidays

The holidays are all about giving, but in the medical field, giving has a meaning all its own. Hospital patients face chronic illness, major surgeries, and emergency situations that can easily take the joy out of the festive season. Thankfully, selfless nurses work tirelessly to provide constant care — all while lifting the spirits of their patients and peers. To find out how they bring warmth to an otherwise melancholy environment, we spoke to three amazing nurses. See how they celebrate the holidays — and, more importantly, life — in the video above.

We've partnered with White House Black Market to inspire you to spread joy this holiday season.
White House Black MarketNurseHolidayVideo
